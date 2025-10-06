World Investor Week 2025 kicked off today, October 6, across the UAE and will run until October 12. The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) is participating in this global campaign launched by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which aims to promote investors’ awareness in line with international best practices. SCA’s participation further demonstrates the UAE’s consistent commitment to fostering a robust culture of investor protection and financial literacy.

Emphasizing that this event marks an important milestone in fostering a culture of investor protection, the SCA has launched a broad series of outreach programs and educational activities. These programs address critical themes such as investment risks, sustainability, digital assets, fraud prevention, and investor rights, all aligned with the campaign’s global themes and reflect the core objectives of World Investor Week.

H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the SCA, commented: “The SCA participation in World Investor Week reaffirms its leading role in protecting investors as a key strategic priority. SCA’s approach centers on cultivating a safe and resilient investment environment, one that is driven by proactive supervision, cutting-edge digital technologies, and artificial intelligence to promote stability and ensure transparency. This strategy enhances market transparency, sustainability, innovation, and growth, underscoring the SCA’s continuous commitment to offering pioneering solutions that enhance the UAE’s competitiveness on the regional and international stage while creating new prospects for economic development and leadership.”

To advance these priorities, SCA implemented 285 supervisory actions up to October 2025, these actions include warnings, directives, alerts, financial penalties, referrals, trading suspensions, and website blocks, executed in close coordination with relevant authorities. Each of these measures and proactive steps demonstrate SCA’s ongoing determination and commitment to transparency, market confidence, and investor protection at the highest level.

Innovation remains a cornerstone of SCA’s vision, with strategic investments in modern technologies and artificial intelligence to elevate market accessibility, transaction integrity, and overall performance while minimizing risk. SCA is dedicated to privacy protection, governance, and fairness, integrating these values into every initiative. Its continuous education and outreach efforts empower investors, equipping them to safeguard their interests and transform challenges into promising opportunities.

World Investor Week is not merely an annual event to celebrate; it serves as an open platform uniting investors, entrepreneurs, experts, and regulators. Through this platform, SCA seeks to build a safe, dynamic, and innovative investment environment that drives secure investing and helps shape a brighter future for the UAE and the wider world.

