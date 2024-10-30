Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has proudly announced the distinguished sponsors and partners supporting the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), set to take place from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The event will feature talks and discussions, cultural activities, interactive workshops, and an incredible selection of books from publishers from around the globe.

This year’s fair, themed “It Starts with a Book,” is backed by a diverse range of industry leaders, including Etisalat by e&, the official sponsor; the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the official media partner; Expo Centre Sharjah, the strategic partner. Other sponsors and partners comprise Al Marwan Group, BEEAH Group, Arada, Invest Bank, and Skiply, each contributing to the fair’s reputation as a leading global platform for culture, innovation, and literary appreciation.

Support across various key sectors

SIBF 2024 has secured valuable support from notable organisations and businesses across various key sectors. Etisalat by E& delivers cutting-edge telecommunications solutions and digital services across the UAE which enhances its role in communications and digital transformation. The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority focuses on advancing the media sector and cultivating national media talent in the Emirate of Sharjah. Expo Centre Sharjah, one of the oldest exhibition centers in the UAE, has elevated Sharjah's standing in the global exhibitions industry, hosting major international exhibitions and festivals annually.

Al Marwan Group, a globally renowned leader in construction and real estate, is sponsoring the esteemed Turjuman Award which celebrates exceptional translations of Arabic literature and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

BEEAH Group, renowned for environmental innovation, joins as the sustainability partner, underscoring the fair's focus on green initiatives, and Arada Group, a leading real estate developer, is the development partner, known for its transformative urban projects. Invest Bank, a respected financial institution, is the banking partner, providing reliable financial services. Finally, Skiply will also be a key partner, recognised for providing secure mobile payment solutions for schools, enabling parents to make payments using any bank card.

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, expressed gratitude for the invaluable support from these sponsors and partners, saying, “The commitment of our sponsors is central to enhancing SIBF 2024 as a global platform for cultural exchange and literary celebration. These partnerships help to elevate the event’s success while extending its impact, allowing us to foster a deep appreciation for literature, engage diverse communities, and create experiences that inspire and connect people from around the world.”

A cultural experience like no other

This year’s SIBF will feature a record-setting gathering of 2,520 publishers from 112 countries, along with 400 authors who will be signing their latest works. The fair’s agenda includes 1,357 activities led by 250 prominent guests from 63 countries, catering to a wide-ranging audience. Morocco will be honoured as the Guest of Honour, celebrating its rich literary and cultural heritage through specially curated programs, discussions, and exhibitions.