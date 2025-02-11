Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced key details for the inaugural 2025 SFA International Sporting Events, which include the SFA Expo and Riyadh Marathon. The SFA Expo will take place from February 5-7, 2025, at Riyadh’s JAX District, while the Riyadh Marathon is set for Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The SFA Expo will serve as the marathon’s bib collection hub and will feature interactive zones focused on sports, health, and fitness, showcasing cutting-edge equipment, wellness activities, and emerging technologies. The event will also include a B2B lounge for industry networking, and workshops on mindfulness and nutrition. Another highlight will be the Primal Race on Friday, February 7, a functional fitness challenge featuring a series of high-intensity activities interspersed with 400m group runs.

The Riyadh Marathon will offer four race categories: the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km, and a family-focused 4km race. The routes will pass key Riyadh landmarks, including Boulevard City and Wadi Hanifah, starting around Boulevard World and finishing near Kingdom Arena.

The SFA Expo and Riyadh Marathon will also be supported by a strong lineup of sponsors and partners. Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) returns as presenting partner, with ASICS and Tawuniya as headline sponsors for both events. Gatorade, Aquafina, and PepsiCo will provide hydration for marathon runners, while Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group (HMG) will offer medical support at the Expo.

The Riyadh Marathon will also be supported by Ford, providing race vehicles, KAFD, hosting pre-event activations, and MDL, bringing DJs to energize the event. Calo, JP Morgan, Centrum, and Kayanee will contribute as supporting partners, as will Joe & The Juice, which has introduced a special Riyadh Marathon drink. BAE Systems and Kudu are official partners, helping to promote the marathon, and Huawei will provide mass participant awards. JAX District serves as the Expo’s venue partner, while ASICS provides official sports apparel to race participants.

As part of the broader Vision 2030 goals, these events reinforce SFA’s commitment to promoting fitness and physical activity as key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s evolving sports culture.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. Physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. The SFA does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Malek Abdelrahman

mabdelrahman@apcoworldwide.com