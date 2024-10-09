Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024 will take place from November 11-13, at the Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center, Saudi Arabia

Highlights on the National Transport Strategy, Next Generation of Safe Drivers in Saudi Arabia and Game Changer in Smart and Urban Mobility

The expo will also host Road Infrastructure Congress focusing new industry trends and Saudi Vision 2030

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Informa, the global leader for events in the Middle East region, is pleased to announce the return of the Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024, which will take place from November 11-13 at the Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center, Saudi Arabia. Following successful editions in Dubai and Riyadh, the premier event is back in Saudi Arabia, solidifying its position as the largest gathering of road, rail, and transport professionals in the MENA region.

The Roads General Authority of Saudi Arabia will be the Official Strategic Partner of Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024. This collaboration underscores the unity and growth of the industry, highlighting Saudi Arabia's commitment to advancing its transportation infrastructure in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. The RGA's commitment through this profound alliance reflects its dedication to enhancing road safety, expanding the national highways, and driving economic growth through strategic investments in infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Badr Abdullah Al-Dulami, CEO of the Roads General Authority of Saudi Arabia, stated, "Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of a transformative era, driven by visionary smart infrastructure projects under The Saudi Highway code and a steadfast commitment to sustainable development. Our partnership with the Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024 is a testament to Saudi Arabia's commitment to pioneering advancements in ‘Road Code’. As we continue to expand our road network and improve traffic safety across the Kingdom, this event provides an invaluable platform for exhibitors in fostering new business opportunities, increase brand exposure and exploring innovative solutions that will drive the future of road and transportation in Saudi Arabia and beyond. We are also excited to discuss advancements in The Saudi Highway code that aims to provide a unified technical reference for the road’s authorities in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia at all levels.”

The expo will also host Road Infrastructure Congress focusing on Smart Road Infrastructure Development, Sustainable Transportation Solutions, Urban Planning and Design, Innovation and Technology Adoption. The agenda also includes discussions around innovations across road, rail, transportation, smart mobility-EV and urban mobility- metro development in Saudi Arabia. The high-profile advisory board has helped shape the event from prominent companies, such as National Transport Safety Center, Red Sea Global, NEOM, Saudi Aramco, Tahakom, and so on.

Saudi Arabia's ambitious roads initiatives are at the forefront of the Kingdom's development strategy. The country has already completed over 71,500 km of roads, with 5,000+ km of operational highways, and plans are underway to convert 49,000 km of single-lane roads into double-lane thoroughfares. Additionally, the Kingdom aims to establish a comprehensive railway network spanning 5,330 km, including the Haramain High-Speed Railway connecting Mecca and Medina. These projects align with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to increase the sector's contribution to nearly USD 12 billion in annual non-oil revenues by 2030.

Ahmed Khalil, Portfolio Director, Informa & Tahaluf remarked, "The return of the Saudi Intermobility Expo to Jeddah is a significant milestone for the event, further reflecting the Kingdom's growing leadership. This year’s Expo is set to be a game-changer, offering an unparalleled opportunity for industry stakeholders to forge meaningful connections, drive innovation, and actively contribute to the realization of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision for a sustainable, world-class transportation network. We are confident that the strategic discussions and partnerships formed during this event will have a lasting impact on the future of mobility, not only in the Kingdom but across the entire MENA region."

The Saudi Intermobility Expo 2024 will gather over 7,000 decision-makers from more than 30 countries, offering a critical platform for insights on the latest trends and strategies shaping the future of transportation in the region. The event will be marked by 100+ sponsors and exhibitors. Prominent exhibitors include Makani Parking, Chainzone (Foshan) Technology Co., IDEX Services, International Circles International, MIDSIGN, Riyadh Kingdom Road Safety, The Consultants, Al Haramain Industrial Group Company, Reda National Group, Swarco, Shibh Al Jazira Technology and Contracting (SAJTEC), Almaviva, Borum A/S, KTC International, Naviparking, Passing Road to name a few.

