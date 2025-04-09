Doha: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani and HE Algerian Minister of Transport Said Sayoud signed an air transport services agreement between the State of Qatar and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The agreement allows designated carriers from both countries to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights, strengthening economic and tourism ties between the two nations.

This agreement aligns with the State of Qatar's efforts to enhance its global connectivity through new air service agreements, enabling the national carrier to expand its network and reach more international destinations.

Following the signing ceremony, HE the Minister of Transport met with HE the Algerian Minister of Transport, and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of transportation and civil aviation, as well as various transport activities, and explored ways to advance and broaden cooperation to new horizons.

The meeting and ceremony were attended by Acting President of the General Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, and the delegation accompanying HE the Algerian Minister of Transport.

