Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the region’s largest and fastest-growing healthcare groups, concluded a high-impact participation at World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, securing strategic agreements, advancing international dialogue, and reinforcing its position as a key driver of healthcare collaboration and system innovation across the Middle East.

Strategic Discussion with Global Leaders

The Expo opened with a high-level leadership dialogue between SGH and Mayo Clinic titled “When Medicine Thinks Together: The Next Era of Healthcare.” Senior executives from both institutions explored how global medical expertise and regional healthcare networks can better align clinical standards, strengthen governance models, and enhance quality and patient safety across increasingly complex health systems.

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO, Saudi German Health UAE, emphasized the importance of structured international engagement in advancing regional healthcare standards.

“The future of healthcare depends on meaningful collaboration,” Dr. Eissa said. “By connecting our regional healthcare network with global medical expertise, we ensure that clinical decisions across our system are informed by international experience while remaining responsive to regional needs.”

The discussion highlighted knowledge exchange, harmonized clinical pathways, and scalable operating models as important components in the continued evolution of regional healthcare systems.

The program also included a presentation by Prof. Guillaume Canaud titled “From a Single Patient to a US FDA Approved Drug: The Story of Drug Repositioning for a Rare Disease.”

Later in the program, Group Chief Financial Officer Khaled Hassan delivered a keynote on capital deployment and long-term health system strategy, outlining the importance of disciplined investment frameworks and governance transparency in sustainable healthcare growth. He also served as a judge in the Xcelerate Startup Competition.

Bridging the AI Implementation Gap

Mr. Abid Shah, Group Chief Information Officer, participated as a panelist in the session titled “Cracking the Code: Tackling AI Implementation Gaps Across the Health Ecosystem.”

During the discussion, he addressed practical considerations surrounding AI implementation across healthcare systems, including governance structures, data integration, and operational readiness within clinical and administrative environments.

Makarem Batterjee on Building Resilient Health Systems

President and Vice Chairman Makarem Sobhi Batterjee delivered a keynote titled “Investing in Health Systems: Risk, Resilience & Return in Emerging Markets.”

Addressing investors, policymakers, and healthcare executives, Batterjee shared perspectives on balancing financial sustainability with long-term system resilience, highlighting the complexity of healthcare investment environments and the importance of maintaining quality and patient trust.

During the Expo, SGH also formalized the Patient Experience Program agreement for SGH Ajman Hospital, reinforcing its focus on structured patient engagement and measurable service standards.

New Strategic Partnerships

SGH signed three agreements during WHX 2026:

A partnership with RGB (The Health Community) to expand engagement within the broader healthcare ecosystem.

A collaboration with Emirates Health Services, strengthening coordination between public and private healthcare sectors in the UAE.

An agreement with Adam Freer for advanced genetic testing services, supporting the expansion of precision diagnostic capabilities within the Group’s network.

These agreements reflect SGH’s continued efforts to strengthen ecosystem coordination and enhance clinical service offerings across the region.

Community & Wellness Engagement

Throughout the four-day event, SGH maintained a dedicated Wellness Zone offering meditation sessions, breathing workshops, complimentary health screenings, and wellness consultations.

The initiative reflected the Group’s broader commitment to preventive care and community engagement alongside institutional leadership.

Strong Regional Commitment

Dr. Ahmed Eissa reflected on the Group’s participation:

“World Health Expo provides an important platform for dialogue and alignment across the healthcare sector. Our participation this year reflects our commitment to responsible growth, collaboration, and strengthening healthcare systems across the region.”

About Saudi German Health

Saudi German Health is a leading private healthcare provider operating a network of hospitals and medical centres across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, delivering high-quality, patient-centred care supported by advanced technology and internationally aligned standards.

For more information:

www.saudigermanhealth.com