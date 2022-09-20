Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Event Show, taking place from 19th to 20th September is bringing together the who’s who of the region’s MICE and entertainment industry in the Kingdom. Featuring over 25 free-to-attend live seminars taking place at the exhibition covering the latest trends and happenings pertinent to the industry, the two-day event is taking place at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Organised by Informa Connect, the Saudi Event Show features seminars showcasing case studies and success stories from within KSA and across the Middle East region to harness local knowledge as well as global best practices and innovation.

“The Saudi Event Show is a great barometer for the Kingdom's entertainment landscape, naturally it is an essential event for us. The exponential growth of entertainment in the Kingdom has parallels to our growth plans and mission to contribute to the regional industry," said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment. "We are excited about where the industry is heading, and we look forward to being part of that ambitious development. The Saudi Event Show is a great platform to connect, share knowledge and explore potential partnerships.”

The show brings together over 2500 event professionals and 50 exhibitors from across the region including event organisers, entertainment professionals, marketing, PR and creative specialists, operations experts, event technology and solution providers, regulators, and other key stakeholders.

“It’s great to be part of the Saudi Event Show. The show is always a great platform for the events industry professionals to connect and discuss the future of our industry. After 15 years in the region The Fridge is excited to continue its expansion into this dynamic market as we showcase our live events capabilities. We are really looking forward to meeting potential new clients and partners from KSA”. Shelly Frost, Founder & Director of The Fridge Entertainment.

The first day of the exhibition hosted an insightful panel discussion titled ‘Unpacking Saudi Vision 2030 In the Context of the Event Landscape’ which gave guests a chance to interact with and listen to experts present their perspectives. The panel included Benoit Honnart, CEO of Electra, Dr. Emad Monshi, Consultant in Developing Events and Tourism Destination, Assistant Professor in Event and Tourism Management - King Saud University, and Dr. Eihab H. AbouRokbah, CEO, Saudi Entertainment

Academy (SEA), moderated by Lili Khanbashi, Strategic Storyteller and Consultant.

Dr. Eihab H. AbouRokbah, CEO, Saudi Entertainment Academy (SEA) said, “it was amazing to see lots of international and local companies presenting their expertise, insights, and their technology. I was delighted to share my perspective and talk about the pivotal importance of events to Saudi Arabia’s economic growth and how events can help unlock the potential of Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030.”

Some of the other important topics that were discussed at the event include ‘Transforming the Recruitment Game in the Events Industry & Beyond’, ’Go Green: Embedding Sustainable Strategies from the Get-Go’, ‘Discovering the Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Event Technology’ and ‘Women in the Event Industry - Flipping the Narrative’.

The second day featured a case study on SECA’s journey in revitalizing the MICE Industry post-Covid delivered by Dr Zohair Al Sarraj, Chairman, Saudi Exhibitions and Conferences Association (SECA). Other panel discussions on the second day of the exhibition included ‘Underground to Mainstream: Saudi’s Music Scene Takes Centre Stage’, ‘Real Talk: Discussing Mental Health & Wellness within the Events Industry’, and ‘The Future of Events Through the Eyes of Industry Professionals’ to name a few.

Amar Daginawala, Exhibition Director at Informa Connect, said, “We are proud to bring the events and entertainment community together for the 3rd edition of the Saudi Event Show, to discuss how the industry has evolved, explore cutting-edge ideas, and showcase expertise that will shape the future of the events sector. It presents an immense growth opportunity and Informa is delighted to be a part of it by helping to facilitate connections, build partnerships and drive unprecedented transformation.”

