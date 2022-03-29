Dubai, United Arab Emirates: An innovative application, co-innovated by SAP for People of Determination, has embedded accessibility into the very fabric of Expo 2020 Dubai. The application, PODway, enabled an exceptional visitor experience for People of Determination at the first major global event to be staged since the pandemic.

SAP, the Official Innovative Enterprise Software Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, designed PODway to help People of Determination navigate the site easily, highlighting accessible features in each pavilion and accessible services via real-time event insights. The first World Expo to be a certified Sensory Accessible Event by Sensory Access, Expo 2020 Dubai and SAP have engaged extensively with the community and relevant stakeholders throughout PODway’s development, in line with its ambition to be the most inclusive World Expo ever.

A series of accessibility forums have helped gain a thorough understanding of the complete journey of a person of determination, with Expo 2020 Dubai used a testing group for use at future events of such scale.

PODway supports those with mobility, visual, hearing, cognitive and/or sensory-access needs. Features include: wayfinding guidance; navigation to Expo 2020 Dubai using various transport options; information about initiatives, exhibits and events for, or by, people of determination.

The PODway app also includes details about assistive devices or accessible features and their availability across the site, alongside an ‘Assistance and SOS’ button for immediate contact and appropriate support – underpinned by geotracking of a person’s position onsite.

Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director SAP UAE: “As a strategic partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, SAP has taken seriously the opportunity to achieve our shared accessibility goals by delivering inclusive experiences through the PODway app. We hope the capabilities of PODway will live on well after Expo 2020 Dubai, acting as a catalyst for increased accessibility in Dubai, the UAE and the wider region due to the dedicated, targeted features it provides to drive accessibility standards and boost inclusivity.”

Dina Storey, Director of Sustainability Operations, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is committed to celebrating diversity and promoting inclusivity, and the PODway app ensures that each and every visitor with differentiated needs can make the most of the incredible experiences Expo has to offer.”

The PODway app is available from Apple and Google Play.

More information on accessibility at Expo 2020 can be found here.

