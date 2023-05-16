World leading experts will showcase emerging technology solutions such as Generative AI and Machine Learning, tailored for region specific challenges

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Deloitte, the world’s leading provider of professional services, announced the return of its global flagship AI and Analytics event, Experience Analytics, to the Middle East. The event will take place on Thursday, May 18th, at The Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering a platform to explore emerging technology solutions tailored to address opportunities unique to the Middle East region.

Experience Analytics will be attended by over 450 guests including C-suite, senior executives, leaders and experts in Data, Analytics and AI, who will address key issues and challenges, as well as explore strategies, solutions and best practices.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO Deloitte Middle East said, “Experience Analytics is the ideal forum to engage in discussions and the exchange of ideas on the best means to leverage emerging technologies that are truly shaping our present and future. Leaders and experts across the public and private sectors will get together in Riyadh, which is the ideal place to host this forum, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing today an unrivalled rate of development, and the resulting socioeconomic transformation will be surely accelerated by these emerging technologies.”

The agenda will pivot around key themes that help better understand the impact of Data, AI and Analytics on businesses, society and individuals. Through over 30 sessions of Ted-X style talks, panel discussions, live demonstrations and interactive lab activities, this all-day event will allow attendees to engage with thought-leaders, learn from industry-peers and explore the latest insights and trends in data and AI.

Data is everywhere, it is all around us. In our homes, our workplace and even our pockets. In fact, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is created around the world, every, single, day. The pace of which this data is produced, is only going to accelerate with the further adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and future technological innovation. So, how do we make sense of this data? How do we make it accessible, clean, secure and usable to help drive insights, value, profits and sustainability within organizations? If you are interested in attending Experience Analytics, please register your interest here: Deloitte.com

