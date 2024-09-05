Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Riyadh will host the 3rd Edition of the annual CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards on September 24-25, 2024. Organized by Verve Management, a prominent events and exhibitions company in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, this leading event is dedicated to exploring and enhancing customer experience strategies, and practices across various industries in Saudi Arabia. Focusing on Saudi Vision 2030 as the driving force behind CX enhancements, fostering innovation and customer-centric technology solutions, the summit will highlight innovative approaches adopted by leading organizations to manage customer interactions and maximize customer value.

Through interactive keynote sessions, panel discussions, and live case studies, local, regional, and international experts will share insights into how digital experiences are reshaping various aspects of work. The summit will focus on the significance of strong customer experience, employee experience, and customer loyalty program management, all of which are fundamental to the success of many of the world’s leading brands. As customer expectations continue to evolve, these elements become increasingly critical.

Mosa Bin Sallam, CX Excellence Director, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said: “The customer experience (CX) field in Saudi Arabia is rapidly evolving, influenced by global trends and Vision 2030. This evolution presents challenges such as cultural diversity, inconsistent digital maturity, high customer expectations, regulatory changes, a talent shortage, and resistance to adopting new technologies. However, it also offers significant opportunities, including alignment with Vision 2030, rising consumer power, e-commerce growth, smart city developments, a shift towards customer-centric models, and public sector improvements. Businesses that effectively address these challenges and seize the opportunities will lead in creating exceptional customer experiences, positioning Saudi Arabia as a model in the region”.

Ayman Lafe Al Aqeli, Executive Director - Customer Experience and Digital Channels at the National Water Company (PIF), said: “Conferences are key for growth and enhancement in customer experience by providing a forum for knowledge exchange, innovation in CX, and professional development. They help professionals stay updated on the latest trends and emerging tools in customer experiences. Sometime conferences include workshops and training sessions that provide hands-on experience with new tools or methods which helps professionals implement new strategies effectively within their organizations. Engaging in discussions at conferences allows for networking with peers and thought leaders, and these connections can lead to valuable partnerships, collaborations, and insights that support strategies to enhance the customer experience.”

"Enhancing customer experience can significantly contribute to business growth across various sectors. A positive customer experience promotes loyalty and increases repeat purchases, as retaining existing customers is often less costly than acquiring new ones. A strong customer experience also leads to higher satisfaction and brand loyalty. Satisfied customers are more likely to recommend a brand to others, promoting it through their networks and social media, which can attract new customers. This increased customer satisfaction and loyalty ultimately leads to higher revenue," Ayman Lafe Al Aqeli added.

Regarding the role of technology and artificial intelligence in customer interactions and driving customer satisfaction and loyalty, Zahra Alsamarae, Director of Customer Ops & Customer Experience at Intigral (stc group), commented: “Technology, particularly AI and machine learning, plays a transformative role in customer interactions. Integrating these technologies allows us to deliver more personalized customer experiences. AI powers data analysis, enabling us to analyze vast amounts of data and uncover insights into customer behavior and preferences that were previously inaccessible. We can now effectively tailor our interactions to meet individual customer needs.”

“For example, AI-driven recommendations can guide customers to products or services that align with their interests, enhancing their overall experience and satisfaction. Predictive AI can anticipate customer needs and identify potential issues before they arise, allowing us to proactively address concerns and maintain a high level of service. Another indirect impact of technology is that it enables us to automate routine tasks and streamline processes, giving our teams more time to focus on higher-value interactions. Technology and AI are vital for elevating customer interactions and helping us build a deeper, more meaningful connection with them,” Zahra Alsamarae, added.

This year, the 3rd Edition CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards focuses on several important topics related to exploring and enhancing customer experience, including: Saudization’s impact on customer experience and BPO advancements; the main implementation challenges standing in the way of delivering exceptional client experiences; enhancing customer experience across the economy; and elevating customer experiences across economic sectors through government and industry partnerships. Other topics include strategies for elevating customer satisfaction KPIs in BFSI sectors in the Saudi market; TELCOS' role in crafting tailored experiences to strengthen customer connections and loyalty in Telco services; and customer experience strategies that drive top-line and bottom-line revenue. The summit will also cover loyalty rewards and marketing campaigns that enhance the customer experience, among other subjects.

For more information about the annual 3rd Edition CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards, please visit: https://ksa.cxloyaltymena.com/