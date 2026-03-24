Luanda, Angola – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse, today convened enterprise leaders, government officials, and global technology partners at The Vertical Congress Angola 2026. Held for the third consecutive year, the event brought together decision makers from Angola’s BFSI, Government, Oil and Gas, and Telecommunications sectors to address the country’s accelerating demand for modern digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence readiness.

Hosted in collaboration with Real Distribution and supported by official media partner PTI, The Vertical Congress is part of Redington’s broader strategy to strengthen technology ecosystems across emerging markets by connecting global innovation portfolios with local partner capabilities and enterprise demand.

Vítor Ferreira, CEO of Real Distribution, said, “Angola’s technology ecosystem continues to evolve as organizations across sectors explore new ways to use technology to improve efficiency, competitiveness, and growth. The Vertical Congress reflects our commitment to bringing together customers, partners, and technology leaders to exchange ideas, share expertise, and explore practical solutions for the market. Through our partnership with Redington and leading global vendors, we aim to strengthen collaboration across the ecosystem and expand access to innovation for businesses across Angola.”

Angola’s Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS) participated in the event, with José Cristóvão, Head of the Telecommunications and Digital Transformation Department, highlighting the government’s focus on public-private collaboration as a cornerstone of the country’s national digital transformation agenda. The presence of MINTTICS signals growing alignment between Angola’s policy environment and private sector technology investment.

The agenda addressed priorities including resilient IT infrastructure, hybrid cloud adoption, cybersecurity frameworks, and AI-led enterprise applications

Bernard Wanjau, Data Center Compute Technology Specialist at Dell Technologies, explored how organizations can build resilient IT environments capable of supporting mission-critical workloads, data growth, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Attendees also participated in industry-focused breakout discussions, where technology leaders presented practical insights on cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, enterprise infrastructure, and AI adoption tailored to sector-specific challenges. These sessions enabled deeper conversations with customers and partners across Angola’s priority industries.

The day concluded with a roundtable discussion featuring representatives from Dell Technologies, VMware by Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, and Vertiv, moderated by PTI, focusing on the evolving role of partnerships in navigating an increasingly complex and fast-moving technology landscape.

Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington, said, “Organizations today are looking for technology that delivers real outcomes – greater efficiency, stronger security, and the ability to scale as their businesses evolve. Across sectors like financial services, government, oil and gas, and telecommunications, the focus is increasingly on building platforms that are resilient, intelligent, and ready for what comes next. At Redington, we support this shift by enabling our channel partners with the right software portfolio, cloud capabilities, and AI expertise so they can help customers Unlock Next and build technology environments that are designed for long-term growth.”

Serkan Celik, Chief Executive Officer, Turkey, Africa, Egypt & CIS, Redington, said, “Every market moves through its own phase of digital evolution. In Angola, we are seeing a growing appetite among enterprises to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and adopt platforms that support long-term innovation. What makes this moment important is the increasing collaboration between technology providers, local partners, and end customers. Through The Vertical Congress, we are creating a space for those conversations to happen, helping the ecosystem Unlock Next and align around practical solutions that support Angola’s digital transformation and future growth.”

Jim Mathew, President, Africa and Egypt, Redington, said, “Across Africa, we are seeing organizations move with greater clarity and intent in how they adopt technology. The focus is shifting from isolated deployments to building integrated platforms that can support long-term growth, resilience, and innovation. For Redington, this means strengthening the ecosystem across the continent — bringing global technology portfolios, financing models, and partner enablement together to help our channel partners support customers more effectively. Markets like Angola are an important part of this journey, and collaboration across the ecosystem will be key to sustaining the region’s digital momentum and help Unlock Next.”

Zahid Sumar, Vice President, East Africa, Redington, said, “Angola’s technology ecosystem is entering an important phase of digital transformation, with organizations across sectors investing more deliberately in modern infrastructure, cloud platforms, AI and secure digital environments. As this demand grows, the role of strong local partners becomes even more critical in helping customers translate technology into real outcomes. Through our collaboration with partners like Real Distribution, we are expanding local expertise on the ground while enabling our channel partners with the capabilities, solutions, and support needed to help organizations across Angola Unlock Next.”

Through platforms like The Vertical Congress, Redington continues to expand its role as a technology orchestrator across Africa, connecting global innovation with regional ecosystems to help enterprises build future-ready digital environments.

About Redington

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805) is a leading technology solutions provider that supports organisations in navigating digital transformation. Guided by its brand narrative “Unlock Next,” the company focuses on enabling access to innovation, strengthening partner ecosystems, and helping businesses build scalable, secure, and future-ready technology environments.

Redington Media Contact:

Janees Reghelini

Senior Communications and Media Manager

Redington MEA

Email: janees.reghelini@redingtongroup.com