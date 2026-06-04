Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session with varied performance, as the EGX30 index fell by 0.69% to 52,564.42 points.

The Shariah index also retreated by 0.87% to 5,898.85 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.05% to 6,057.25 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading higher by 0.72% at 15,210.52 points and by 0.32% at 21,117.72 points, respectively.

The EGX's turnover hit EGP 9.834 billion through the exchange of 4.512 billion shares over 212,777 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 3.775 trillion.

Individuals controlled 81.86% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 18.13%.

Egyptians dominated trading with 91.7%, whereas foreign and Arab investors represented 4.47% and 3.83%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 97.266 million and EGP 29.393 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 126.660 million.