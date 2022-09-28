Doha, Qatar: Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future has launched the seventh edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) which aims to involve the local community in a wide range of sustainability-oriented activities to raise awareness of sustainability and showcase the progress Qatar has made in recent years through a range of initiatives, activities, and events across Qatar.

Taking place from October 8-15, QSW 2022 builds on the success of the national campaign over the last six years, in which more than 200,000 members of the public have participated in over 1260 events since its launch.

This year’s activities and events will include tree planting at Heenat Salma Farm, the creation of several new recycling hubs, mangrove conservation with Mandarin Oriental, beach cleanups with DEAP Qatar, gardening workshops, and community garden building at HADIQAA, among many others.

“Qatar Sustainability Week serves as a unique platform to promote both a national vision on sustainability and the importance of community engagement in this area, with the overarching objective to help the nation achieve its sustainable development goals,” said Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna.

“By building on the solid foundation of the last six years, QSW is a national campaign that is both committed to the health and wellbeing of our local community and to drive sustainability at different levels. We are looking forward to seeing the community come together, with participation from government entities, the private sector as well as non-profit organizations and individuals, to promote sustainable actions that bring wide-ranging benefits to all.”

Earthna, launched earlier this year as a new member of Qatar Foundation, is a non-profit policy research and advocacy center which aims to inform and influence national and global sustainability policy and action. Bridging technical and research expertise with policy advice and advocacy, Earthna convenes a wide community of technical and research experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to generate a more sustainable future.

During QSW 2022, Earthna will be working with several strategic partners including Msheireb Properties, Qatar Museums, Qatar Rail, Tarsheed/Kahramaa, Qatar National Bank, Education Above All, United Development Company, Seashore Recycling and Sustainability, Qatar Tourism, Al Wakrah Municipality, and Microsoft, Ooredoo and Qatar Free Zones Authority.

This year’s commercial partners include Carrefour Qatar, Lulu Hypermarkets in Qatar, Mega Mart, talabat and Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros. Co, while community partners include DEAP, Bedaya, Classtap, HADIQAA, Enbat, GWC, Greener Future, Wahab, Engineers Australia, Qatar Natural History Group and Saad bin Moath Primary School for Boys.

Earthna also welcomes Marhaba as media partner for this year’s QSW, as well as gift partners Verdura, Sealine Beach and Salwa Beach Resort.

To find out more about Qatar Sustainability Week 2022 and to register to participate, visit https://qatarsustainabilityweek.com/

-Ends-

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future

Earthna is a non-profit policy research and advocacy center established under Qatar Foundation (QF) to inform and influence national and global sustainability policy.

Bridging technical and research expertise with policy advice and advocacy, Earthna will convene a wide community of technical and research experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to generate a more sustainable future.

Earthna runs multidisciplinary programming with a focus on the fields of hot and arid climates, sustainable cities, and sustainable energy, as well as the potential of QF’s Education City as a testbed for sustainable technologies and practices.

Earthna is focused on developing tools, solutions, and policies to improve people’s lives within a thriving natural environment. Working together with our community to co-create and design solutions that utilize our resources and understand our local culture and needs, we deliver a message of hope and impactful action that will strengthen our legacy.

For any media inquiries, please contact: Shireen A. Obeidat; sobeidat@qf.org.qa

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa