Doha, Qatar: Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2024 has officially commenced, as government entities, private sector organizations, businesses, and local communities come together to hold a week of exciting events, initiatives, and activities aimed at enriching and shaping a more sustainable future for all.



Spearheaded by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, with the support of strategic, commercial, community, media, and gift partners, this annual week-long campaign will include a large number of sustainability-related activities which will contribute to progressing the nation’s sustainability goals.



Now in its ninth edition, QSW 2024 started on 28 September and ends on 5 October and plans to build on the incredible success of previous years, with a diverse lineup of events designed to engage a broad audience.



QSW 2024 will also include the 4th edition of Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC), which will be held on 1-2 October. QNDCC will provide an open forum for exploring new innovations and opportunities to tackle climate change.



Speaking at the QSW launch event for stakeholders, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, expressed his enthusiasm for QSW, explaining that: “We know that future economic prosperity and societal wellbeing is directly linked to our commitment to sustainability. To achieve our environmental goals, and to ensure a resilient and promising future for generations to come, it is essential that we encourage collective effort to enhance awareness and drive action to address the pressing sustainability challenges and opportunities of our time. This ambition is at the very heart of QSW’s mission.”



In addition to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the launch event was attended by QSW 2024’s strategic partners, including the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Kahramaa’s Tarsheed, The Ministry of Municipality, Ashghal, Qatar Museums, Msheireb Properties, The British Council, Snoonu, Seashore, Doha Festival City, Al Meera, Lulu Hypermarket, Al-Awalia, Microsoft, and Agrico, among others.



This year’s community partners include: KEO International Consultants, DeapQatar Conservation, Enbat Holdings, Planeed, Short by Shorties and Sustainial LLC, Bigbmeetup, Zulal, EquiSustain, and Kingdom Konsult, alongside Promo Vision the gift partner, and media partners such as Marhaba and I Love Qatar.



To find out more about Qatar Sustainability Week 2024, please visit https://qatarsustainabilityweek.com.

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) is a non-profit policy, research, and advocacy organization, established by Qatar Foundation (QF) to promote and enable a coordinated approach to environmental, social, and economic sustainability and prosperity.

Earthna is a facilitator of sustainability efforts and action in Qatar and other hot and arid countries, focusing on sustainability frameworks, circular economies, energy transition, climate change, biodiversity and ecosystems, cities and the built environment, and education, ethics, and faith. By bringing together technical experts, researchers, government and non-government organizations, businesses, civil society, and policy and decision-makers, Earthna fosters collaboration, innovation, and positive change.

Using their home—Education City—as a testbed, Earthna develops and trials sustainable solutions and evidence-based policies for Qatar and hot and arid regions. The organization is committed to combining modern thinking with traditional knowledge, contributing to the well-being of society by creating a legacy of sustainability within a thriving natural environment.

For more information about Earthna please visit: earthna.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

