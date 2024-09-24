Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), U.S. Embassy Doha, and QF's Student Life Department, has launched the 2024 edition of the Career Counselors Hub at Multaqa, Education City. The two-day event brought together over 250 career practitioners from across Qatar, providing a platform for learning, networking, and knowledge exchange.

The hub serves as a dynamic platform where career counselors, academic advisors, and practitioners can communicate and gain insights into best practices and trends in career guidance. Through a comprehensive program of workshops, training sessions, and networking opportunities, the event aims to equip participants with the skills needed to effectively support Qatar’s youth and contribute to the development of the nation’s future workforce.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Abdulla Ahmed Al-Mansoori, Director of QCDC, emphasized how the professionalization of career counselors directly impacts the quality and accessibility of career services provided to Qatar’s students:

“As we continue to build a national approach to career development, the role of well-trained, knowledgeable career practitioners becomes increasingly critical. By enhancing their professional capacities, we ensure that our counselors are fully equipped to guide Qatar's youth toward informed academic and career choices. This event underscores our long-term commitment to professionalizing and standardizing career guidance and contributing to a future-ready workforce that aligns with Qatar’s sustainable development goals.”

Maha Al-Rowaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the fruitful collaboration with the “Career Counselors Hub 2024” organizers for their active support and distinguished role in organizing this important event: “The hub aligns with the Ministry's efforts to enhance academic and career guidance in schools and its commitment to achieving the best outcomes for students. It serves as a valuable platform for career counselors to develop their skills and knowledge. The hub has had a significant impact over the years on providing continuous support to academic counselors, and we hope for continued fruitful cooperation in the future to achieve the national educational goals.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, U.S. Embassy Doha Chargé d’affaires, Stefanie Altman-Winans stated, “Studying in the United States offers Qatari students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a diverse, dynamic learning environment that fosters innovation and leadership. With access to world-class universities, cutting-edge research, and a global network of peers, Qatari students can gain the skills and perspectives needed to excel in an interconnected world and bring those insights back to contribute to Qatar's continued growth and development.”

In his opening remarks, Dr. Abdulnassir Al-Tamimi, Executive Director of Student Affairs at Qatar Foundation’s Higher Education, emphasized the “pivotal role of career counselors in supporting Qatar’s education and shaping the future of young minds,” he stated. “At Qatar Foundation, we are committed to providing an educational experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries through the concept of the Multiversity. Through this model, Qatar Foundation is equipping students with world-class education and the ability to thrive in today’s interconnected world; and counselors play an integral role in introducing this world of endless possibilities to our youth, helping them realize their ambitions and aspirations.”

The first day of the event featured a wide range of activities designed to enhance attendees’ skills. Participants attended workshops covering topics such as effective career planning, recent trends in career guidance, and strategies for navigating university admissions processes. A networking exhibition allowed over 40 local universities, government entities, and educational institutes to engage the counselors and explore future collaboration opportunities.

Building on the momentum of the first day, the second day will be entirely dedicated to intensive counselor training sessions and workshops. Additionally, a panel discussion on “The Importance of Building Strong Relationships Between School Counselors and University Admissions” will engage attendees to reflect on the critical role of effective communication and collaboration, exploring how these relationships can enhance advocacy for students, streamline the application process, and provide more informed guidance.

Attendees are invited to the 2024 Doha Counselors Day on 26 September, as part of the collaboration with Education City partner universities. The event will offer school counselors and administrators a detailed look into academic programs and admissions processes.

Since its inception, Career Counselors Hub has been a vital part of QCDC's efforts to advance career counseling and development. Through the strong partnership between QCDC, MoEHE, and U.S. Embassy Doha, the event continues to play a key role in shaping the future career guidance landscape in the state, ensuring that the next generation is well-equipped to succeed in the workforce.

About Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

