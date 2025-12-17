In 2025, outbound travel expenditure in the Kingdom is estimated to reach US$27.5 billion, supported by widespread digital adoption, greater international mobility, and a growing interest in both established and new destinations

The inaugural WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia will take place in September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre (RFECC)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia is entering an exciting phase of outbound travel, fuelled by greater global mobility and a rising demand for premium experiences, factors that will be addressed during the forthcoming WTM Spotlight Riyadh when it welcomes global travel leaders for its first edition in 2026.

According to data from Coherent Market Insights, the Kingdom’s outbound tourism market, estimated at US$27.5 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$47.8 billion by 2032, underscoring the country’s growing market and highlighting its expanding influence on global travel.

Taking place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre (RFECC) in September WTM Spotlight Riyadh will showcase how Saudi travellers are shaping demand in both established and emerging destinations. Preferences for luxury stays, customised itineraries, and extended-family travel are driving interest in destinations that cater to this high-value segment.

Saudi Arabia’s outbound travel market is growing, supported by digital adoption, higher disposable income, and growing international confidence. Almosafer research shows that international bookings made by Saudi travellers for trips outside the MENA region rose by 11% in Q1 2025, while international stays increased by 13%. Saudi travellers are broadening their horizons, looking beyond established favourites such as London, Paris, Istanbul, Phuket, Rome, and Cape Town, and exploring new destinations.

Balance Tourism research points to growing interest in emerging destinations, such as Georgia and Azerbaijan for their climate, Bosnia and Herzegovina for its halal-friendly European appeal, and parts of Southeast Asia where modern halal infrastructure attracts Saudi travellers.

Saudi travellers continue to prioritise premium experiences, with high demand for luxury accommodation and tailored itineraries. According to the research from Coherent Market Insights, 41% book five-star hotels and 32% opt for four-star properties, with daily spending on accommodation alone exceeding US$300. Their preferences extend to air travel, with 86% choosing full-service carriers for all journeys, underscoring an emphasis on comfort and service. Shopping remains a core part of the travel experience and is often a main reason for international trips. These trends highlight a market that values luxury, distinct offerings, and personalised experiences.

Within this context, WTM Spotlight Riyadh will provide an opportunity to examine how these shifts are influencing global tourism and to explore the commercial and cultural implications of Saudi Arabia’s expanding role within international travel. The inaugural edition is expected to welcome 450 exhibitors, 6,500 regional and international visitors, and 150 international hosted buyers are expected to take part, reflecting strong interest in this evolving market.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market and WTM Spotlight Riyadh, said: “Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as one of the world’s most influential outbound tourism markets. Travellers increasingly seek elevated experiences in accommodation, culture, and service, aiming for journeys that are both meaningful and memorable. WTM Spotlight Riyadh will unite global travel industry leaders to examine these trends, deepen insights into Saudi national and expat traveller preferences, and pinpoint the market’s growing impact on the future of international tourism.”

WTM Spotlight Riyadh will offer a structured environment for meaningful business connections and knowledge sharing. Curated itineraries and pre-scheduled meetings will enable destinations, travel brands, and buyers to engage in targeted commercial discussions. Dedicated learning sessions will deliver practical intelligence on market trends, traveller behaviour, and industry innovation.

“WTM Spotlight Riyadh presents a timely opportunity for the global travel community to understand the high-value potential of Saudi Arabia’s outbound tourism and forge partnerships in line with its expanding influence. At the same time, the event plays a critical role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s inbound ambitions, supporting the Kingdom’s tourism growth targets by connecting international buyers with the destinations, experiences and infrastructure that are reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s evolving role in the global tourism industry,” added Curtis.

As part of the global WTM portfolio - which includes WTM London, WTM Africa, WTM Latin America, and Arabian Travel Market (ATM) - the event will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s standing in international tourism, connecting destinations, brands, and buyers worldwide, and paving the way for long-term collaboration.

About WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is the definitive launchpad for Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions – a platform purpose-built to connect the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector with the global travel industry. The show promotes meaningful exchange between regional stakeholders and international players. It’s where global travel brands gain direct access to one of the most promising new markets, and where Saudi Arabia showcases its destinations, vision, and investment opportunities to the world. WTM Spotlight Riyadh plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s journey as a rising force in global tourism.

