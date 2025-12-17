Sharjah: Under the gracious patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and with the support and guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, the Emirate of Sharjah is preparing to launch the second edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival. The event is jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority and is set to take place from 5 to 11 January 2026 Across the University City Hall.

Held under the theme “A Community Woven Through Tales”, this year’s edition will run for seven days, giving attendees time to engage with its rich and diverse agenda. The festival continues to serve as an active annual platform that highlights Emirati literary creativity, provides a space for meaningful interaction between authors and readers, and introduces audiences to the latest trends in writing and creativity. It thereby contributes to inspiring innovation within society and supporting the development and growth of the literary landscape.

Through its wide-ranging programme – from dialogue sessions with authors and thought leaders, to poetry evenings and musical and cultural performances – the festival reinforces its role as a bridge connecting community members with intellectual output, and enhancing the presence of literature in everyday life, where stories bring people together, unify their visions, and weave connections that inspire generations.

Literature is a thread binding memory and connection

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi stressed literature’s power to shape societies, preserve common memory and connect people through collective experiences. And she likened stories to a living tapestry that weaves communities together in understanding, empathy and belonging, and where words become a unifying, inspirational force.



Her Highness added: “Literature is where memory, imagination and identity are enshrined. It preserves our stories and deepens our understanding of one another, while building a sense of belonging that transcends generations. Through the Sharjah Literature Festival, we celebrate the power of words to connect communities, enrich minds and catalyse a healthy, compassionate society.”

A platform for Emirati creativity

His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, confirmed that preparations for the festival’s second edition are complete, noting that it will present a distinctive programme that meets the expectations of audiences and enthusiasts, and reflects the richness of the UAE’s cultural scene.

He added: “The Sharjah Literature Festival serves as a cultural platform that supports Emirati creativity and highlights local literary achievements. It also creates an enabling environment for publishers and authors and provides an interactive space that encourages promising literary projects that enrich the cultural and creative landscape of the emirate and reinforce its status as a hub for thought, creativity, and knowledge.”

He continued: “Through its comprehensive and well-curated programme, the festival reaffirms the vital role that culture plays in building awareness and shaping identity. It is an open space for dialogue and the exchange of ideas between writers, thinkers, and audiences from diverse cultural backgrounds. We believe that literature has a unique capacity to expand intellectual horizons and promote values of openness, respect, and diversity. This festival is a key driver in strengthening the presence of culture in public life, building strong bridges between generations, and nourishing a system that fosters innovation and creativity.”

He concluded: “To care for literature is to care for the spirit of society. This cultural gathering is a celebration of that spirit and an invitation for everyone to participate in shaping a richer and deeper cultural landscape.”

A rich programme

This year’s festival will host a distinguished group of authors, thought leaders, creatives, and artists across 24 events, including panel discussions, poetry evenings, and musical and cultural performances. The accompanying book fair will showcase the latest literary releases from participating Emirati publishing houses, offering visitors the chance to explore and purchase new titles.

Throughout the festival, the Association will also organise 14 educational workshops on Arabic calligraphy, storytelling, and creative arts, in addition to a selection of entertainment activities. Visitors will also have the opportunity to obtain handmade products that combine exquisite design with the beauty of authentic local heritage.