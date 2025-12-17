A National Platform Bringing Together Leaders and Innovators to Empower Entrepreneurship

Riyadh – The Social Development Bank (SDB) has announced its readiness to launch the second edition of the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum, “DeveGo 2025,” which will take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, from 21 to 23 December, under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of SDB’s Board of Directors. This landmark forum aims to position itself as the region’s leading platform for entrepreneurship, innovation, and setting the latest trends in modern work practices, bringing together local and international entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders. This year’s edition of the forum will be held under the theme: “Don’t start from zero… start from DeveGo.”

“DeveGo 2025” serves as a comprehensive national platform showcasing the latest trends in entrepreneurship through a range of diverse panel discussions, workshops, and other initiatives. The forum brings together an elite group of local and international entrepreneurs, investors, experts, government leaders, as well as prominent global figures in innovation and entrepreneurship, including Her Excellency Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), futurist Ian Khan, and Jonathan Greechan, CEO of the Founder Institute, among other experts, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. Their participation reinforces the forum’s international focus and enriches its agenda by enabling the sharing of the latest knowledge and experiences from diverse global markets.

“DeveGo 2025” will witness the launch of a package of supportive programs and initiatives, including new financial products specifically designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs and startups, in addition to the signing of strategic agreements and partnerships aimed at stimulating entrepreneurial ventures, creating opportunities, and empowering the most promising projects – all while opening new pathways for growth. The forum will also host the “NEXT UP Challenge,” which will enable 20 startups to showcase their innovative projects and solutions before a panel of experts and specialists, while offering entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to connect with more than 50 local investors during the third day of the forum.

The forum will also present the “DeveGo Handicrafts Competition”, which celebrates high-quality small enterprises that have evolved into impactful success stories with clear economic and social impact. In addition, the “Salam Award for Promising Projects” will be organized in collaboration with Saudi Telecom Integrated Company (Salam), with the aim of encouraging entrepreneurs and startup owners to present their projects in a smart and simplified manner, on social media platforms.

Furthermore, DeveGo 2025 will offer participants and visitors a comprehensive, interactive, and knowledge-driven experience designed to enhance awareness of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, as well as financial and non-financial programs. This will include training and consultancy services to support growth across three main tracks: the “Inspiration Zone,” focusing on modern technologies and the creative economy; the “Growth Zone,” dedicated to modern business models, flexible work, franchising, and business development; and the “Entrepreneurship Zone,” which highlights future economic trends, venture capital, and sustainability.

The forum is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors over three days, who will benefit from specialized workshops and advisory sessions delivered by more than 50 consultants and experts, providing an integrated experience in business development, guidance, and innovation.