DOHA: ACCIONA, in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), has successfully hosted the first Middle East edition of the Sustainability Symposium “Resilient by Nature: Water, Climate and the Future” at HBKU, in Doha.

The event brought together leading experts, academics, and industry professionals to explore innovative approaches to water and climate resilience, emphasizing the importance of academic-industry collaboration in advancing sustainable water management.

Manuel Manjón, CEO of ACCIONA’s Water business, took part in the Symposium alongside with H.E. Álvaro Renedo, Ambassador of Spain in Qatar, whose participation underscored the importance of international cooperation and knowledge exchange between Qatar and Spain in advancing sustainable water solutions.

“Resilient by Nature” featured a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions addressing key topics such as water resilience and research into water scarcity and climate challenges; as well as efforts in water and energy resilience in desalination, highlighting cutting-edge initiatives and technological advances led by the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute.

The event also featured a roundtable discussion titled “Navigating the Transition: The Advancement of Reverse Osmosis as the Future Backbone of Desalination in Qatar: The Role of Academic-Industry Collaboration,” which brought together leading voices from both academia, public sector and industry to exchange ideas on sustainable desalination solutions for the region.

SHAPING A BETTER PLANET AWARD

During the event, ACCIONA presented the inaugural “Shaping a Better Planet” Award, created to recognize excellence, innovation, and impact in advancing sustainability and resilience in the water sector. The award was granted to Blue Core Marine Works for their remarkable efforts in promoting sustainable marine operations.

The Symposium concluded with closing remarks by Manuel Manjón, who reaffirmed ACCIONA’s long-term commitment to Qatar’s sustainable development goals and the company’s leadership in water innovation.

Following the official program, attendees enjoyed a Reception and Poster Session, showcasing the research projects by HBKU graduate students focused on desalination and water treatment technologies — highlighting the valuable role of young researchers in driving the future of water sustainability.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in providing renewable solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offerings include renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructure, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.190 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/