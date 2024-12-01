Doha, Qatar – Qatar National Library celebrated the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, hosting a session to explore the role of social media in conveying the truth about Palestine and its impact on society.

Titled “Palestine's Story: An Evening of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” the event spotlighted items from the Library's heritage collection, including maps, manuscripts and photos related to Palestinian history. The items pre-date the Nakba and feature photos depicting the community of Bethlehem in the West Bank, bread sellers and stonecutters in Jerusalem, a lady in a traditional Ramallah costume, a Palestinian woman in traditional dress and Muslims praying, among other local figures. Other images depict Jewish migration, which marked a turning point in the history of Palestine.

A key highlight of the event was a discussion session with journalist Ahmed Hijazee, titled “How to Be a Voice for Truth from Your Platform and the Role of Social Media in Conveying the Reality.” This engaging session explored the power of digital platforms in advocating for truth and the important role of social media in raising awareness, particularly about the Palestinian cause.

The evening's program also included an overview of the beginnings of the occupation, a presentation on Palestine’s significance from Islamic and humanitarian perspectives, the poem I Am Palestinian presented in sign language, an embroidery workshop, and tours of the "Reesha" and Men in the Sun exhibits.

Maram Al Mahmoud, Manager of Children’s & Young Adults’ Library at QNL, said the event aligns with the Library’s commitment to document and disseminate the history of Palestine pre-occupation. “Through such events, we aim to document Palestine’s story and history and to preserve and shed light on our collective Arab and Islamic heritage in a bid to counter narratives that distort historical facts,” she explained.

Since the launch of the assault on Gaza, the Library has organized numerous events to emphasize Palestine’s deep-rooted Arab identity. “Palestine’s Story” was one of several events dedicated to raising awareness about the Palestinian cause among youth and families. Other events included the “Raising for Palestine” webinar, held in cooperation with Teach for Qatar.

About Qatar National Library

Qatar National Library acts as a steward of Qatar’s national heritage by collecting, preserving, and making available the country’s recorded history. The Library provides equal access to all types of information and services and aims to enable the people of Qatar to positively influence society by creating an exceptional learning and discovery environment.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, officially inaugurated Qatar National Library on 16 April 2018. The Library was granted the status of national library under the Amiri Decree No.11 of 20 March 2018.

Website: www.qnl.qa

The Library’s e-newsletter: To subscribe to the newsletter, please visit the Library’s website (homepage).

Twitter: @QNLib

Instagram: QatarNationalLibrary

Snapchat: Qnlib

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheQatarNationalLibrary

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/QNLibrary

Qatar National Library’s Media Contacts:

Joanna Al Mokdad

Email: QNLpressoffice@qnl.qa