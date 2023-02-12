Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with industry partners, took part in OTM Mumbai Show 2023, the leading travel and trade show in Asia. The event ran from February 2 – 4, 2023 attracting over 30,000 visitors with key dignitaries from across the world.

Qatar Tourism won the ‘Best Design and Decoration’ award for its booth at the event. This year’s booth featured industry partners including Expo 2023 Doha – Ministry of Municipality, NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel, Park Hyatt Doha, Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, Tawfeeq Holidays, Mannai Holidays and Inbound Tourism L.L.C., Regency Travel & Tours and Travel Designer.

Qatar Tourism’s booth also included a photobooth activation where visitors chose from a variety of iconic destinations in Qatar, capture a photo and keep it as a souvenir from the event in addition to a Arabic calligraphy workshop.

