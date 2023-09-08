DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the 7-time World’s Best Airline, is now the Official Airline Partner of BWT Alpine F1 Team as part of a multi-year agreement and will be working together to promote the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023. The partnership comes after the announcement of Qatar Airways’ Official Airline and Global Partner with Formula 1®(F1®) earlier this year.

The partnership will include specialised branding on the driver helmets and caps for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, along with various events held during the race weekend featuring the BWT Alpine F1 Team and Qatar Airways executives, cabin crew and the public. The airline partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team showcases the airline’s continued commitment to promoting and expanding motorsport, both within Qatar and globally.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to be partnering with the BWT Alpine F1 Team on a multi-year partnership to help us promote the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 and to deliver the best quality experiences for our passengers, customers, and fans who will be attending the Formula 1® race. Both of our organisations are committed to precision engineering and excellence to make the greatest technological advancements in our fields and to drive the most environmentally sustainable outcomes for our respective industries. We look forward to hosting the Formula 1® community at the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 and wish the BWT Alpine F1 Team all the best for the remainder of the season."

David Gendry, Vice President, Alpine Sponsoring, Partnerships and Communications, said: “We are proud to team up with Qatar Airways, an incredible global airline that has such high standards. Both Alpine and Qatar Airways share the common objectives of a sustainable future and the use of sustainable fuels, in line with Formula 1®’s goal of becoming net zero by 2030. We look forward to a close collaboration that represents a unique opportunity for Alpine to further strengthen its presence in Qatar and to connect with fans in the region. The entire team is very much looking forward to visiting Qatar at the beginning of October for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.”

To rev up the excitement and reflect its commitment to motorsport enthusiasts worldwide, the airline unveiled its new Formula 1® livery painted on a specially branded Boeing 777 aircraft. In just a few short weeks, motorsport fanatics will have the opportunity to watch their favourite teams and drivers push their cars to the limit at the Lusail International Circuit when F1® heads back to Qatar for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 from 6-8 October 2023.

Fans can further elevate their race day experience with all-inclusive travel packages, allowing fans from around the world to attend the event and partake in exclusive experiences such as pit lane walks, guided track tours and access to special events with appearances by top F1® drivers. The Ultimate F1® Experience packages include return flights with Qatar Airways, premium hotel options, race tickets and other exciting experiences and benefits. To secure packages, customers can visit the dedicated link, qatarairways.com/F1.

Both Qatar Airways, BWT Alpine F1 Team, and F1® are committed to working to reduce the environmental impact of their respective industries through responsible practices. As part of the partnership, both entities aim to collaborate on sustainability-focused initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and strive for a greener future.

-Ends-

About Qatar Airways:

Qatar Airways as a brand is committed to supporting global sports, helping fans travel to their favourite events wherever they may be. The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline of Concacaf, the Global Kitesports Association (GKA) Kite World Tour, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, basketball, cricket, equestrian, motor racing, squash, and tennis.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’.

About BWT Alpine F1 Team:

BWT Alpine F1 Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with race winners Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The team finished fourth in the 2022 Constructors’ Championship as it continues its quest to reach the pinnacle of Formula 1. Under the guidance of CEO Philippe Krief, Alpine is the French-style sports car brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé. The Alpine Business Unit was created in 2021 and became the brand dedicated to innovative, authentic, and exclusive sportscars of the Renault Group, benefiting from the heritage and craftsmanship of its historic plant in Dieppe as well as the engineering mastery from BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars.