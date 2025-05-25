Sharjah: The organizing committee of the 4th Mango Festival held a coordination meeting as part of ongoing preparations for the upcoming edition of the festival.

Organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Municipal Council of Khor Fakkan and Khor Fakkan City Municipality, the Mango Festival 2025 will take place at Expo Khor Fakkan from June 27 to 29.

The meeting was chaired by Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Government Relations at the Sharjah Chamber. It was attended by Mohammed Khalfan AlNaqbi, member of the Municipal Council of Khor Fakkan, and Mohamed Ahmed Al Darmaki, Director of the SCCI Branch in Khor Fakkan, alongside a group of distinguished local farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

The meeting discussed the arrangements and necessary preparations for the upcoming Mango Festival at Expo Khor Fakkan. It also highlighted the importance of supporting local mango cultivation and encouraging greater participation of farmers in this annual gathering, now recognized as a significant platform within the Eastern Region’s agricultural and tourism sector.

During the meeting, Khalil Al Mansouri emphasized the need for coordinated collaboration between government entities and farmers to ensure the success of the festival.

He stated that the Khor Fakkan Mango Festival reflects the local community’s commitment to demonstrating the quality of UAE-grown produce and strengthening its presence in local and regional markets.

“The festival also aims to promote Sharjah’s agricultural capabilities, showcase premium local mango varieties, and conduct training workshops for farmers on the latest sustainable farming techniques, thereby improving productivity and quality standards to boost the competitiveness of local mangoes in the marker,” Al Mansouri added.

For his part, Mohammed Khalfan AlNaqbi praised the vital role played by farmers in supporting the local food security system. He noted that the Mango Festival serves as a platform to showcase local mango varieties and recognize the sustained efforts of farmers in advancing agricultural output.

“This year’s edition of the festival will feature broad participation from local farmers and agricultural experts, in addition to competitions aimed at fostering excellence in farming, promoting knowledge exchange with experienced farmers, and introducing modern agricultural technologies,” AlNaqbi said.

The meeting featured interactive discussions between committee members and farmers, centered on facilitating greater participation in the upcoming Mango festival.

Proposals were also made for supplementary events and activities designed to enhance the cultural and social appeal of the festival, ensuring a well-rounded visitor experience.

Backed by substantial support from local authorities, the fourth Khor Fakkan Mango Festival is anticipated to witness strong engagement from both farmers and the public alike.

