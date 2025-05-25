“The Nile is Life”: Korra and Mitsubishi “MHI Engine System Middle East” Launch Environmental Initiative to Protect the Nile River

Alexandria – Korra for Energy and Investment Projects, in collaboration with Mitsubishi “MHI Engine system Middle East” – a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group (MHI) – and Petromarine Egypt, held a comprehensive workshop in Alexandria to unveil the latest Mitsubishi marine engines. The event reinforced the strategic partnership between Korra and Mitsubishi, aiming to introduce innovative and sustainable marine solutions tailored to the Egyptian market.

This workshop follows the signing of an exclusive agreement appointing Korra as the official distributor of Mitsubishi marine engines in Egypt, marking a new chapter in the two companies' long-standing collaboration spanning over 25 years in the energy sector.

The event welcomed a distinguished lineup of industry leaders and energy experts, including Eng. Mohamed El Mohandes, Chairman of the Engineering Industries Chamber, Federation of Egyptian Industries, Dr. Mohamed Moharram, Vice Chairman of the Alexandria Businessmen Association, member of the Supreme Council of Universities, and Chairman of Moharram Group, Dr. Suzy El Rady, Advisor to the Federation of Egyptian Industries, President of the Entrepreneurship Association, and Head of Economy & Investment Sector at the Arab League's Economic Unity Council, Eng. Mohamed Mokhtar, Chairman of BP Arab Control Systems, Eng. Hussein Khalil, Chairman of Continental for Marine Supplies, Mr. Martin Van, representative of the Egyptian Dutch Dredging Company, and from Mitsubishi: Mr. Tatsuya Okubo - Marine Sales Manager of MHI Engine System Middle East, Mr. Kazumi Ikeda - Managing Director of MHI Engine System Middle East, Ms. Erika Yuan - Project Manager from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Japan, Mr. Karim Khalil - General Manager of MHI Engine System Middle East, and from Korra: Eng. Mohamed Medhat, Managing Director of Sustainable Green Energy and Energy Systems Business Unit, Eng. Ahmed Fares, Power Generation Division Manager, along with members of the technical and commercial teams, and from Petromarine Egypt: Eng. Mohamed El Helawany, Member of the Shipbuilding Division in Alexandria, Secretary General of the Association of Marine Engineers and Shipbuilders, and Chairman of Petromarine Egypt, accompanied by key team members.

Mitsubishi’s marine engines range from 106 kW to 3,850 kW, designed to power a wide array of marine applications including main propulsion, auxiliary generators, diesel-electric systems, and emergency units.

Eng. Ahmed Fares, Power Generation Division Manager at Korra, remarked: “We believe that introducing advanced Mitsubishi marine engines will significantly enhance the efficiency and performance of Egypt’s maritime sector. Our partnership with Mitsubishi enables us to deliver high-quality, reliable marine engines in perfect alignment with our strategy to promote sustainable development in Egypt.”

Mr. Kazumi Ikeda, Managing Director of MHI Engine System Middle East, commented: “We do not doubt that Korra will make a powerful entry into the marine engine market. Egypt’s strategic maritime location presents vast opportunities, and at Mitsubishi, we are committed to being part of this success. Korra and Mitsubishi share core values, and we will continue to provide our utmost support to our partners at Korra.”

Eng. Mohamed El Helawany, Member of Alexandria’s Shipbuilding Division and Chairman of Petromarine Egypt said: “We are proud to collaborate with Korra and MHI Engine system Middle East in this technical event, which paves the way for advancing Egypt’s maritime sector and fostering the exchange of cutting-edge marine technology.”

Eng. Mohamed El Mohandes, Chairman of the Engineering Industries Chamber, Federation of Egyptian Industries, added: “This workshop gave us valuable insights into the latest marine engine technologies. We look forward to supporting this remarkable partnership in the Egyptian market.”

For a Greener Future: “The Nile is Life”

As part of its environmental commitment, Korra, in partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group companies, launched a community-focused initiative under the theme “The Nile is Life” on Qorsaya Island, featuring impactful eco-activities. More than 30 employees from Korra, along with senior leaders from both sides, participated in this event, organized in collaboration with VeryNile, to raise environmental awareness and contribute to the preservation of the Nile River.

Eng. Mohamed Medhat, Managing Director of Sustainable Green Energy and Energy Systems Business Unit at Korra, stated: “We believe that sustainability is not just a goal, but a way of doing business. ‘The Nile is Life’ initiative reflects our dedication to creating a real and positive impact on our local environment.”

The activities included: A Nile cleanup campaign sponsored by Korra and Mitsubishi, which resulted in the collection of approximately 4 tons of plastic waste, A recycling workshop that demonstrated waste reduction techniques and how to repurpose plastic into usable products, an eco-awareness tour to introduce participants to the island’s unique biodiversity and natural species

This initiative underscored Korra and Mitsubishi’s shared commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable development through hands-on programs that preserve Egypt’s most vital natural resource—the Nile River.

It is worth noting that VeryNile has collected over 186,537 kg of plastic waste between June and December 2023 and works closely with local fishermen using traditional boats to clean the river.