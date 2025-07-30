The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar has officially commenced, with the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) marking the first of several Visit Qatar-sponsored races during the event.

A world-class field of 8 elite runners from leading international stables took part in the two-mile race, delivering an exhilarating showdown on the Goodwood Racecourse. Scandinavia claimed victory in a hard-fought finish. The trophy was presented by His Excellency Mr. Saad Bin Ali AlKharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar.

Beyond the track, Visit Qatar is bringing the spirit of Qatar to West Sussex through an interactive experience designed to showcase Qatar’s hospitality, unique culture, and tourism offerings to international festival goers.

Guests visiting the Visit Qatar activation are welcomed with traditional refreshments including Arabic coffee and dates. Immersive visual elements throughout the space highlight Qatar’s diverse tourism offerings, using striking imagery and compelling storytelling to inspire travel and bring the destination to life.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar continues throughout the week with more headline races, including the Qatar International Stakes, the highly anticipated Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes, the Qatar Nassau Stakes, and the King George Qatar Stakes, and the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes on the final day.

Visit Qatar is proud to continue supporting world-class equestrian sport while spotlighting the country’s growing global appeal as a leading travel destination.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com

About Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar

The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar is one of the undisputed highlights of the British flat racing season. The world-famous five-day festival is a sporting and social occasion like no other, unrivalled style, superb racing, and hospitality experiences to savour mean it’s not to be missed. The 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, takes place from Tuesday 29 July to Saturday 2 August. The week is headed by three Group 1 races, including the £500,000 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (2m), the £1 million Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (1m), and the £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes (1m2f).

Tickets, dining, and hospitality are on sale. Visit www.Goodwood.com to find out more.