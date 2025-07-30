Dubai, UAE — Despite the low season, the Dubai Summer Sale is going to be a new Black Friday for the summer months in the UAE, driven by cross-border orders and promotional discount campaigns from brands. Flowwow, a UAE-based gifting marketplace, and Admitad, a global performance marketing company, conducted a joint e-commerce research, analysing over 2 million online orders during the summer season from June 27 to August 31 in the UAE and MENA.

With the Dubai Summer Surprise (DSS) 2024 campaign (also known as Dubai Summer Sale), the merchandise revenue grew by 15% with a 40% share of mobile commerce orders.

UAE Summer Sales Insights

Flowwow's summer gifts sale in 2024 saw a significant year-over-year boost, with GMV up by 160.2% and the number of sales increasing by 162% in the Emirates.

According to Admitad data for e-commerce orders, in the UAE, the number of online orders grew by 12%, and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased by 15%. Accompanied by a rise in average order value from $69 to $75, this growth was fuelled by mobile shopping, cross-bored orders during the holiday summer season, and Gen Z's highly digital habits.

Sales in the low season are being boosted by the Dubai Summer Sale in both online and in-store shopping, as UAE brands work to maintain growth during the off-season by offering special deals, discounts, and promotional campaigns like “Shop, Scan & Win”.

Analytics forecast a further 15% rise in online orders for the Dubai Summer Surprise 2025. Mobile commerce kept growing in MENA, with the share of purchases made on mobile devices increasing from 39% to 40% on summer. Smartphones contributed 79% of 2024 sales in total, confirming mobile’s primacy in the UAE e-commerce market. According to Flowwow and Admitad analysts, the share of mobile orders will continue to grow by 10% in 2025.

MENA Regional Summer Trends

The UAE and Kuwait were leading the region in summer shopping, recording the highest average order values (AOV) during the 2024 season. Kuwait topped the list with an AOV of $120, followed by the UAE at $75. Other key markets included Jordan ($55), Saudi Arabia ($52), and Qatar ($50), all showing healthy levels of consumer spending across various retail categories.

Across the MENA region, online sales experienced notable year-on-year growth: the number of orders during summer increased by 12%, while Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose by 21%, with part of this growth attributed to inflation. The Average Order Value (AOV) in MENA saw a rise from $30 to $36. Saudi Arabia also saw positive dynamics, with an 8% increase in order volume and a 16% boost in GMV in 2024. During summer, the average order value in the Kingdom climbed from $48 to $52. This rise is partially attributed to inflation and increasingly digital consumer habits, especially among Gen Z consumers.

Rise of Cross-Border Shopping Due to Digitally Savvy Consumers

Data shows that approximately 60% of UAE consumers have made at least one online purchase from an international retailer. Moreover, over 80% of the UAE online shoppers buy from international websites via global e-commerce platforms like Amazon and AliExpress. These global e-commerce giants and niche marketplaces are driving cross-border orders to and from the UAE, underscoring the growing popularity of shopping across international markets.

Flowwow internal data proves this trend and shows a 20% increase in demand for cross-border gifting during the summer season 2024. While many UAE residents travel abroad during the summer, more and more people are ordering gifts online — either from other countries to the UAE or from the UAE to loved ones abroad. Leading countries in this trend include the United Kingdom (17%), the United States of America (15%), Russia (12%), Saudi Arabia (10%), Germany (5%), France (5%), the Netherlands (4%), Kazakhstan (4%), Spain (4%), Turkey (4%), Italy (3%) and several others.

This rise in cross-border gifting reflects broader patterns. International travel bookings by UAE residents surged by 35% in July and August 2024 compared to the previous year, according to travel agencies. Europe accounted for 65% of all UAE visa requests in Q2, highlighting a strong seasonal trend as millions of UAE residents travelling abroad during the summer.

“The growth in cross-border orders shows just how open and globally connected the UAE market is. During the Dubai Summer Sale, we see people not only shopping for themselves, but also sending gifts abroad — connecting with friends and family across different countries. With its diverse, multicultural population and strong e-commerce market, the UAE has become a key destination for international shopping. At Flowwow, we’re proud to support that by making cross-border gifting easier and more convenient,” — said Slava Bogdan, CEO at Flowwow.

Leading Summer Categories

Summer 2024 shopping data reveals clear category preferences across the MENA region, with Fashion leading the way at 21% of total purchases. Home & Garden (19%) and Electronics (18%) follow, showing that consumers remain focused on both lifestyle upgrades and tech essentials.

“Dubai Summer Sale, one of the leading shopping moments of the year, shows strong interest in fashion and high demand for seasonal clothing and accessories in the UAE. Fashion leads with 28% of all e-commerce purchases in the country: local consumers are buying fashion items both in malls and online, using global e-commerce platforms for cross-border orders. The sales season is also driving increased interest in car products among UAE consumers and the growing influence of seasonal sales” — Anna Gidirim, CEO at Admitad commented.

Among other leading categories in the UAE, Electronics (17%) and Home & Garden (14%) also remain popular, while increased spending on Car Products (11%) and Toys & Hobbies (7.5%) points to a broader focus on home life, family, and mobility.

Flowers (60%), cakes and bakery products (15%) became the leaders of gifting orders in the UAE, alongside edible bouquets of strawberries (5%), balloons (4%), and houseplants (3%).

Saudi Arabia shows a similar pattern, with Fashion (22%), Electronics (19%), and Home & Garden (15%) topping the list. Car Products (10%) and Toys & Hobbies (7%) continue to draw consumer interest during the summer season.

The Dubai Summer Sale is changing the way people shop in the summer, driving a wave of online spending, cross-border gifting, and mobile-first purchases — helping the UAE’s e-commerce market, now worth over $8.80 billion, to growth.

About Flowwow:

Flowwow is a UAE-based gifting marketplace that simplifies gift-giving and connects local brands with customers. Rethinking the $30 billion online gifting market, Flowwow hosts over 18,000 local brands from 1,500 cities and operates in over 40 countries, including the UAE, Spain, the UK, Brazil, and the CIS region. As of 2024, the platform processed 4.6 million orders.

About Admitad:

Admitad is a global technology and performance marketing company connecting brands, publishers, and consumers across more than 20 countries. Admitad, a part of Mitgo Group, helps drive targeted traffic and boost sales. It is designed for businesses of any size to expand their reach and grow globally through partnerships. Admitad facilitates new customers and sales for over 3,000 clients by partnering with more than 300,000 publishers worldwide.