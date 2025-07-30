KUALA LUMPUR/MUSCAT – The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) is pleased to announce that the 17th IFSB Summit will be hosted by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) from 2nd to 4th February 2026 in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

Under the theme ‘Islamic Finance for the Future: Breaking New Ground for Global Impact’, the summit brings together central banks, financial regulatory authorities, international organisations and industry leaders to explore the evolving importance of Islamic finance in shaping a stable and ethical global financial system. Discussions will focus on critical areas of Islamic finance, including navigating disruptions, strengthening the non-bank financial sector, enhancing the Sukuk market, and addressing financial inclusion, social impact and climate action.

IFSB Secretary-General, Dr Ghiath Shabsigh shares the significance of the summit, “The IFSB Summit continues to serve as a strategic forum for exchanging ideas on emerging developments in Islamic finance and advancing its global mainstream adoption. It reflects our commitment to the soundness and stability of the industry by convening regulatory and supervisory authorities, international bodies, and market participants to discuss pertinent industry matters. Aligned with the theme ‘Islamic Finance for the Future: Breaking New Ground for Impact’, we look forward to working with the Central Bank of Oman to bring the 17th IFSB Summit to Oman in 2026 – unlocking the growth and development opportunities of the industry together.”

H.E. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, noted, “We look forward to hosting the IFSB Summit in Muscat next year. We view this gathering as a strategic inflection point—a catalyst to deepen our understanding of the shifting global economic landscape. This summit offers a unique opportunity to foster visionary dialogue, spark innovative collaborations, and reinforce the resilience of the Islamic financial industry amid ongoing uncertainties. Our sector has consistently demonstrated its robustness and adaptability, and this occasion will serve to chart a sustainable and inclusive growth trajectory. We are confident that the insights generated will not only strengthen our industry’s foundations but also elevate its role as a key driver of economic stability and development in the years ahead.”

Extending the exposure on Islamic finance, the pre-summit day on February 2nd will be open to the public. It will introduce key industry discussions including a CEO’s Forum and dedicated roundtables with non-governmental organisations and youth. Attendees can also explore curated exhibitions from Islamic financial industry players and a showcase of Oman’s rich heritage and culture.

The IFSB invites financial sector stakeholders, regulators, and industry leaders to participate in shaping the future of Islamic finance. Details on registration for delegations, agenda, and speakers will be made available on the IFSB website, www.ifsb.org.

About the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB)

The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) is an international organisation committed to promoting the soundness and stability of the Islamic financial services industry (IFSI) by developing international standards for the regulation and supervision of the IFSI, supporting the adoption and consistent implementation of standards and sound industry development through capacity building and technical assistance, and monitoring financial stability and identifying current and emerging risks to the IFSI.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the IFSB works closely with other international organisations, regulatory and supervisory authorities, and regional partners, aligning its efforts with global standards towards the sustainable growth and development of Islamic finance, and serves as a platform for cooperation and knowledge sharing among its members. For more information about the IFSB, please visit www.ifsb.org.