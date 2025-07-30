In the presence of HE Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, and the Ambassador of the UAE to Japan

Global roadshow continues momentum as Japan hosts third stop, advancing conversations on AI, media innovation, and cross-cultural collaboration in preparation for Abu Dhabi summit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed: The UAE is working to build a new media model that champions human values

H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General, UAE National Media Office: BRIDGE brings together global media to build trust, transparency, and impact.

In times of disruption and complexity, BRIDGE SUMMIT 2025 offers a trusted space for meaningful collaboration across borders and industries.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 is designed to cut through the noise of oversaturation and put content out into the world that is extremely purposeful by merging media’s influence with stakeholder impact.

BRIDGE’s belief is that the media must act as a humanitarian force, bridging cultures and shaping a more credible, inclusive global narrative.

This roadshow series across major cities of the world in the leadup to BRIDGE Summit 2025 will directly inform the Summit’s programming and partnerships in Abu Dhabi, and the work of the BRIDGE Alliance year-round.

Osaka, Japan: The BRIDGE roadshow has officially arrived in Osaka, marking the third pivotal stop in a global journey that is shaping the future of media, technology, and cross-cultural collaboration. Launched by the UAE National Media Office (NMO) and powered by the Bridge Alliance, this series of high-profile events is designed to unite innovators, business leaders, and policymakers to address the critical challenges and opportunities in today’s fast-evolving media landscape.

Following successful events in New York and London, Osaka now takes its place as the latest hub in this dynamic global dialogue — setting the stage for new ideas, strategic connections, and a deeper exploration of global media’s evolving role.

Each stop of the BRIDGE Roadshow contributes to Connecting Conversations, an evolving series of insights aimed at shaping the agenda for BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the largest global platform uniting media, cultural and creative content creators, leaders, and decision-makers to transform how the world communicates. Its inaugural edition will take place in Abu Dhabi from 8 to 10 December 2025.

The summit will bring together the full spectrum of media professionals — including creators, journalists, producers, and communicators — alongside government entities, business leaders, and policymakers, forging partnerships that create meaningful impact and reflect a shared commitment to a more connected, ethical, and sustainable world.

Osaka: A Strategic Spotlight on Innovation, Culture, and Responsibility

As the host city for Expo 2025, Osaka provided the perfect backdrop for BRIDGE’s focus on the intersection of traditional values and cutting-edge innovation. In the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and the UAE Media Council, and H.E. Shihab Ahmed Mohamed Abdulrahim Al Faheem, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Japan, over 30 of Japan’s most influential leaders from media, technology, and finance gathered to discuss themes ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to responsible media practices and ethical storytelling.

A highlight of the Osaka program was a one-on-one conversation, Who's Cashing In on the Truth Deficit?, featuring insights from Leika Kihara, the Chief Correspondent of Japan Policy of Reuters Japan; and Wendy Siew, Senior VP of WPP Media Japan. The session explored how, in a world fed by algorithms, means to communicate with trust and impact amid content overload and skepticism.

During an extremely insightful talk ‘Thinking Machines, Feeling Minds: AI’s Next Frontier’ Dr. Hiro Hamada, Research Team Lead, ARAYA Inc, drew from neuroscience and machine learning to explain how AI is reshaping the architecture of perception, and what this means for human experience, agency and trust in a world where attention is currency and narrative is power.

These discussions were followed by curated networking sessions that offered attendees the opportunity to connect with media executives, cultural producers, and policymakers — reinforcing how Japan is actively guiding the future of responsible media through innovation and heritage.

BRIDGE 2025 summit to focus on launching strategic partnerships that position media as a driving force for development and prosperity



Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to shaping a leading media model defined by agility, transparency and impact, anchored in universal human values.

The Chairman highlighted the unwavering support of the UAE’s leadership for transformative media initiatives, chief among them the BRIDGE roadshow, underscoring the leadership’s firm belief in media as a vital enabler of cross-cultural dialogue and a powerful instrument for empowering societies to shape their futures with awareness, openness and responsibility.

Al Hamed noted that the sessions in Osaka underscored the critical need to blend innovation with authenticity, advocating for the adoption of AI tools while preserving the ethical foundations of journalism. He stressed that BRIDGE 2025 in Abu Dhabi will serve as a platform to launch robust strategic partnerships that elevate media as a key driver of sustainable development and long-term prosperity.

He concluded by stating that the dynamic and productive engagement in Osaka sets the stage for BRIDGE’s next chapter, contributing to a unified vision for building influential, future-ready media that can navigate global transformations and shape a more informed, connected world.



H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General, UAE National Media Office: BRIDGE brings together global media to build trust, transparency, and impact.

“As we stand at the crossroads of rapid change in media, cultural and creative content creation, driven by AI and shifting platforms, we must recognise the critical role of responsible storytelling in shaping the future,” said His Excellency Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the UAE National Media Office. “BRIDGE exists to navigate this new reality — to bring together media creators and global stakeholders with a shared mission to build trust, transparency, and impact. The BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi will be a platform where we unite ideas and ambitions to tackle the challenges of our time, create purposeful media, and drive meaningful solutions for a connected, ethical world.”

Building on Momentum: From New York to London to Osaka

In New York, the discussions focused on the future of trust in artificial intelligence and its role in verifying facts. London explored the concept of narrative diplomacy, examining how governments can collaborate with media institutions to promote more responsible storytelling. Meanwhile, Osaka placed Asia’s dynamic creative economy in the spotlight, with a strong emphasis on the ethical use of generative AI and the delicate balance between technological innovation and cultural authenticity.

While Osaka marks a key milestone in the BRIDGE Roadshow, it is only one chapter in a global journey that continues to unfold. Each stop contributes critical insights to Connecting Conversations, laying the foundation for a landmark event in December.

This gathering was not just an exchange of ideas but the starting point of a broader conversation about redefining the global media ecosystem — from content integrity to AI’s evolving influence on journalism, business, and culture.

Upcoming events in Shanghai and other key cities will expand on the themes introduced so far — from AI and cross-cultural storytelling to new models of collaboration in a fragmented digital landscape.

BRIDGE Summit 2025: Where Influence Meets Impact

BRIDGE Summit 2025 will serve as a platform for content creators, artists, influencers, and agencies — those who know how to engage — to join forces with government entities, investors, and corporations — those who have the power to shape change. By bridging these two worlds, the summit will unlock purpose-driven collaborations that shape public perception and influence behavior across borders.

This is where thought leadership meets business innovation — providing the space and tools for a new generation of global communicators to co-create solutions that transcend entertainment and drive tangible, lasting impact.

Registrations for BRIDGE Summit 2025 are now open at https://www.worldmediabridge.com/en/.