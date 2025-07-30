Strategic focus on developing the second line of leadership and expanding specialized certifications in the second half of the year.

Ajman – Reinforcing its commitment to human capital development and institutional readiness, the Department of Finance - Ajman delivered 730 training hours during the first half of 2025 as part of its approved training plan for the year. The programs targeted employees across various functional levels, aiming to equip them with future-ready skills and boost overall organizational performance.

A total of 17 training programs were conducted, covering strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, future foresight, data analysis, leadership, sustainability, and institutional transformation. In addition, 8 extra sessions were introduced outside the original plan to address specific departmental needs, demonstrating the department’s flexible and responsive training approach.

The training plan was inclusive of all employee levels, with notable participation rates: 82% of supervisory-level employees and 57% of specialists and operational staff attended the sessions. Approximately 60% of all staff engaged in training programs aligned with the approved plan. Moreover, 53% of the department’s projected future training needs were addressed during this period, highlighting a proactive and anticipatory approach to upcoming challenges.

The training efforts were particularly geared toward developing the department’s second line of leadership and empowering technical and specialized teams. Programs were designed using a flexible methodology tailored to the operational needs of each division.

H.E. Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, commented: "We firmly believe that investing in people is the cornerstone of sustainable institutional development. Our 2025 training and development plan reflects our commitment to building a workforce capable of driving transformation, enhancing efficiency, and delivering added value in government performance. Guided by Ajman Government’s 2030 vision, we are focused on nurturing future skills aligned with the evolving digital economy and the needs of the next phase."

He added: "The results so far confirm that we are on the right track. We will continue to empower our talent and strengthen our institutional readiness to meet the aspirations of our wise leadership and contribute to Ajman’s overall development and quality of life."

H.E. Al Ali also noted that employees have responded very positively to the programs, which have tangibly addressed performance challenges and skill gaps—ultimately improving team dynamics and work environment. He emphasized that the department plans to expand its offerings in the second half of the year with more specialized certifications and professional diplomas, while placing even greater focus on future leadership development to ensure the sustainability of excellence in Ajman’s financial sector.

Evaluation results showed a high satisfaction rate of 97% among employees, with positive feedback on content quality and training delivery methods. The department collaborated with leading local and international training providers in leadership, institutional development, and technology to ensure top-tier content and real-world impact.

Key programs that had a strong influence on job performance included an artificial intelligence course that enabled employees to use smart tools in daily tasks, and a Power BI data analysis course that significantly enhanced the accuracy and quality of financial reporting.

The Department of Finance remains firmly committed to investing in its workforce as a strategic priority, believing that empowering employees is key to government excellence and a driving force behind the goals of Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE’s national agenda, especially in digital transformation, innovation, and financial sustainability.