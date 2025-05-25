Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted an appreciation ceremony honoring all the sponsors and strategic partners of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025”, which took place from January 22 to 25, 2025.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the exhibition was organized by SCCI in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD).

The awards ceremony, held at SCCI’s headquarters, recognized the outstanding efforts and key contributions of partners whose support played a vital role in the exhibition’s growth and success. The ACRES 2025 exhibition registered a record-breaking participation, with 110 exhibitors from leading real estate development and investment companies, marking the largest edition in the exhibition’s history.

The recognition event was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of SRERD; and H.E Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were H.E Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of ACRES and Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI; and Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”, along with senior government representatives, strategic partners, and leading real estate developers.

During the ceremony, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that the remarkable success of the 2025 edition of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition marks the culmination of joint efforts and productive cooperation among strategic partners and stakeholders.

He noted that ACRES 2025 achieved significant milestones as it recorded real estate transactions valued at over AED 4.3 billion, marking a 207% growth compared to 2024 edition. These achievements underscore Sharjah’s global competitiveness as a prime destination for real estate investment and a key center for innovation and advancement in this vital sector.

The awards ceremony featured a documentary film highlighting the key events and record-breaking achievements of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition’s 2025 edition.

Spanning over 10,000 square meters, ACRES 2025 drew more than 15,000 visitors from the UAE and beyond, with a record 110 participating exhibitors representing top property developers, as well as real estate development and investment companies from across the UAE and the wider region, alongside first-time participants.

The ceremony concluded with H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, H.E Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, and H.E Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi presenting awards to sponsors and strategic partners from both government and private sector entities, in recognition of their support to the exhibition.

