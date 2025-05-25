More than 130 international speakers will convene across 30 sessions alongside ministers, policymakers, CEOs, and senior decision-makers to chart the course toward a low-carbon, digitally advanced, and water-secure future

The fourth edition of the congress will be held under the theme Innovating for a new age of utilities

Hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), World Utilities Congress 2025 will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 27-29 May 2025

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 4th World Utilities Congress will take place from 27-29 May 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and organised by dmg events, the congress will convene the world’s foremost utility and energy leaders under the theme Innovating for a New Age of Utilities.

The strategic conference at this year’s World Utilities Congress will emerge as the defining arena for high-level dialogue and international collaboration, to discuss increasing global energy demand and the growing need for diversified utilities systems. With electricity demand projected to increase by 3.4 per cent annually until 2026, and the importance of the energy-water nexus growing, utility leaders are tasked with developing systems that are smarter, cleaner, more resilient and equitable.

With a sharpened focus on transformation, the event aims to accelerate progress toward a digitally enabled and collaborative global utilities ecosystem. More than 130 international speakers will convene across 30 sessions alongside ministers, policymakers, CEOs, and senior decision-makers to chart the course toward a low-carbon, digitally advanced, and water-secure future.

The 2025 edition also places a powerful emphasis on digital transformation, AI, smart grid flexibility, and sustainable financing. Global energy experts will address the sector’s most pressing challenges, from integrating AI while managing its energy footprint, to unlocking the US$1.5 trillion required annually for renewable energy through innovative investment models and fostering greater agility in a world increasingly powered by wind and solar.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “As utilities evolve to meet rising demand and climate objectives, the World Utilities Congress offers a focused environment for global leaders to assess priorities, share insights, and align on the actions needed to deliver tangible progress. This year’s strategic conference brings a stronger emphasis on practical outcomes, with ministers, CEOs, and technology pioneers gathering to strengthen partnerships and help shape a more connected, efficient, and sustainable future.”

Looking ahead to her global leadership panel on transforming water scarcity into opportunities, Eng Hebah Abbas, Chairwoman of the Sustainability Committee at the Kuwait Water Association, said: "The World Utilities Congress is a unifying force for collaboration, ushering in a new era of regenerative practices and systems innovation. This event gathers visionary leaders and forward-thinkers, where digital, circular, and decentralised solutions converge to redefine energy, water, and utilities. To tackle the systemic challenges in water management, we must forge effective multi-stakeholder partnerships that drive meaningful progress.

“By designing water infrastructure beyond traditional pipes and pumps, we create climate-resilient, inclusive systems that adapt to future shocks. This holistic approach is essential for turning obstacles into opportunities and securing a sustainable future in water management and utilities."

Myrtle Dawes, CEO of the Net Zero Technology Centre, said: “The utilities sector is undergoing radical change, driven by customers who are demanding more sustainable, resilient and personalised ways to engage with essential services like energy and water. Technology is a catalyst for this transformation and the pace of change must match the momentum of global progress. I’m energised to join a community of changemakers at the World Utilities Conference to explore how breakthroughs in AI, digitalisation and decarbonisation can help us reimagine utilities and shape a smarter, more sustainable future for all.”

The programme for 2025 will also revisit the pivotal role of water in climate adaptation, explore the potential of AI to optimise operations, and investigate how capital reallocation and innovative financing mechanisms can catalyse investment in grid and clean water infrastructure. By amplifying these themes, the strategic conference reaffirms its position as a compass for the global utilities sector, guiding it through uncertainty toward a sustainable, inclusive, and interconnected future. As the world accelerates toward its climate targets, Abu Dhabi will once again become the epicentre of strategic vision, collective will, and actionable innovation.