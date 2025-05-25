The HC-Avior Egypt Virtual Conference starts on 26 May and will run until 29 May, offering financial institutions from the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa, and Egypt insights on compelling investment opportunities within Egypt’s leading listed companies across multiple sectors. Investors will e-meet representatives of some 25 listed companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) through group and one-on-one meetings.

Hassan Choucri, Managing Director of HC Brokerage, said: “In light of the current global economic transformations, geopolitical conditions, and the evolving concepts of investment and investor behavior worldwide, I see the adoption of this initiative for the fifth consecutive year, in collaboration with Avior, as a vital means to connect major, active companies with capital owners looking to expand and enter promising new markets. This initiative also serves as a significant promotion for the Egyptian capital market as one of the most prominent sources of opportunities in the region.”

For Further details on Avior Capital Markets, please visit: https://avior.co.za/

For Further details on HC Brokerage, please visit: https://www.hc-si.com/

About Avior Capital Markets

Avior Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd is an independent, globally recognized capital markets research and trading firm providing in-depth and insightful research in a broad range of equities, fixed income, and derivatives in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Avior Capital Markets US LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer (CRD # 172595) formed for that purpose in the State of Delaware with its principal office at 630 Fifth Avenue, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, 10111.

About HC Brokerage

HC Brokerage is an affiliate of HC Securities & Investment– a full-fledged investment bank providing investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and custody services. HC Brokerage is an Egyptian registered company and member of Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), and its registered address is 34 Gezirat Al-Arab St., Mohandessin, Giza, Egypt, Dokki 12311

For further information, please visit

www.hc-si.com