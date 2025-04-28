Dubai, UAE – Qashio, one of the leading providers of spend management solutions, in partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, has launched Qashio for Travel, a next-generation payment platform built to address the unique operational and financial pain points in the travel industry. The launch comes during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, the region’s flagship travel and tourism event.

Travel companies have long grappled with inefficient card management, fraud risk, slow reconciliation, poor cash flow visibility, limited rewards, and costly foreign exchange fees. Qashio for Travel is built to help businesses gain full control over their global spend by issuing instant virtual cards tied to each PNR, setting detailed spending limits, and accessing real-time transaction data across multiple currencies. The platform enables seamless payments in AED, SAR, USD, EUR, and GBP, helping travel agencies manage foreign exchange exposure while simplifying back-office operations, maximising margins and reducing booking costs and the risk of fraud. With Qashio’s automated reconciliation capabilities, travel businesses can eliminate error-prone manual processes and unlock faster, more accurate financial reporting.

Qashio for Travel gives online travel agencies, travel management companies, destination management companies, and corporate travel teams the tools to optimise cash flow, track itinerary-level expenses in real time, and earn rebates on every transaction. Launching the platform during ATM 2025 is a strategic move, aligned with the UAE’s rapidly growing travel sector, which is expected to contribute $100 billion to the national economy.

“We’re excited to unveil Qashio for Travel during Arabian Travel Market, where the energy and innovation in the travel space truly reflect the opportunity ahead,” said Armin Moradi, CEO and Co-Founder of Qashio. “Travel businesses in the UAE have long needed a smarter, more transparent way to manage spending. With Qashio for Travel, we’re proud to launch a product designed specifically for their fast-paced, high-volume operations — one that offers control, automation, and rewards in one powerful platform. With the country now ranking sixth globally for international tourist spending, recording $51.9 billion in receipts, this sector is vital to our economy, and we’re proud to support it with the right financial infrastructure. Visa’s strategic support and global insight have helped elevate this product to meet the real-world demands of this industry.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, added, “The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing tourism regions in the world, and the travel sector is central to its economic diversification. We’re proud to collaborate with Qashio on a solution that not only modernises payments for travel companies but also contributes to the region’s long-term tourism goals. Qashio for Travel reflects the strength of our partnership combining Visa’s global payment infrastructure with Qashio’s commitment to innovation to deliver real impact for businesses.”

Earlier this year, Qashio and Visa launched the Visa Commercial Choice Travel program in the region, committing over AED 100 million to support the travel industry across the UAE, MENA, Europe, and the UK. This solution allows travel companies to issue Qashio cards in multiple currencies and integrate seamlessly with booking platforms and global distribution systems (GDS), bringing automation, efficiency, and security to every step of the payment process.

With the UAE heading towards a cashless economy, the launch of Qashio for Travel at Arabian Travel Market 2025 positions Qashio and Visa as key enablers, equipping the travel industry with the digital tools it needs to move faster, operate smarter, and compete globally.

About Qashio

Qashio is a top spend management platform dedicated to streamlining and optimising expense management for businesses. Offering advanced features such as expense tracking, virtual cards, and seamless integrations, Qashio enables companies to maintain control, compliance, and visibility over their spending.