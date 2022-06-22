Proven Reality, a part of Proven Solution that offers innovative tailor-made Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) solutions, is hosting a webinar on "The possibilities of Virtual Reality in Healthcare 2022" on June 22nd.

Industry experts such as Pavel Makarevich, Product Manager at Proven Reality and Dr. Alexander Morozov, Medical Officer at Proven Reality will share their expertise and knowledge across the Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) spectrum, as well as best industry examples to delve deeper into simulation training and patient care backed by unique research and outcomes.

“Training the next generation of healthcare professionals is a top priority in this region. Virtual Reality is being increasingly deployed by the healthcare industry so medical professionals can deliver efficient patient care and services, also allowing practitioners the flexibility to utilize this technology when and where it works best for them,” commented Pavel Makarevich, Product Manager, Proven Reality.

“Virtual Reality is playing an increasingly important role in healthcare in helping physicians augment their work through reduced healthcare related expenses, enhanced patient care and improved services of bottom-line care givers,” added Makarevich.

According to latest research by Emergen, the global Virtual Reality (VR) in medical market size is expected to reach USD 3,975.0 Million at a revenue CAGR of 31.1% in 2028. This can be attributed to increasing use of VR in treatment and therapies of patients with various conditions.

The webinar will focus on VR applications in medical education, its implementation in the healthcare sector and the challenges faced by practitioners. Proven Reality will present ways of incorporating simulation training into the educational curriculum, how VR improves patients' experience in the hospital, and how improvements based on subjective and objective data can be measured effectively.

Participants will be able to gain comprehensive insights into Proven Reality’s VR platform, the benefits, and capabilities available, how VR can be applied to healthcare education, and learn practical VR simulation implementation details.