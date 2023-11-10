Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : The PRCA MENA Digital Awards were held on Wednesday, 8th of November 2023 at the Movenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to celebrate the best in Digital PR and Communications across the Middle East and North Africa.

This year’s strategic partners are One Group. Additional sponsorship includes Atteline, Carma, Cicero & Bernay Public Relations, Commpass, Dubai Cares, Guinness World Records, GWPR - Global Women in PR, ICCO, MCG Talent, Provoke, Seven Media, The Work Crowd, YouGov

We are proud to reward the excellent achievements of these individuals and teams.

Monika Fourneaux, Head of EMEA, said:

“The awards brought together the MENA region's PR and communications community, acknowledging, and celebrating outstanding achievements over the past year. Winners and finalists showcased great talent and exceptional skills, and we're privileged to shine a spotlight on the dynamic PR industry in the vibrant city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

The night’s winners were:

Digital Team of the Year – Weber Shandwick MENAT

Digital Professional of the Year – Sanya Ijaz, Atteline

Best Use of Video in a Campaign – Weber Shandwick MENAT & Ewaa

Best Use of Social Influencers in a Campaign – Touch

Best Use of Reporting and Measurement in a Campaign – ASDA'A BCW

Best Social Media Campaign – ASDA’A BCW

Best Use of Content Marketing in a Campaign – Touch

Best Performance in a Digital Campaign – ASDA'A BCW

Best Use of Paid Media in a Campaign – British Council,

Best Digital Marketing Campaign – Weber Shandwick MENAT & Department of Health Abu Dhabi

Best AI-Driven Digital Campaign – Atteline

A big thank you goes to our amazing panel of Judges, who had the nearly impossible task of selecting this year’s finalists. We couldn’t have done it without you.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

