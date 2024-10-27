Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia: The International Forum ‘Powering the Future Toward Net Zero’, organized by the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) in collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), GO15, and Med-TSO in Al Khobar, will be held in Dammam on October 27 under the patronage of Governor of the Eastern region Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz.

GCCIA CEO Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim stressed that the main sessions of the two-day forum will discuss the energy sector's strategy to achieve net-zero emissions and accelerate decarbonization efforts through global collaboration and innovation.

He pointed out that discussions will revolve around enhancing the regional grid to enable a reliable, affordable, and zero-emissions future. They will also highlight the role of a strong regional grid infrastructure in achieving net-zero emissions targets, showcase grid improvement technologies, and explore modern technologies, advanced planning, and operational capabilities necessary to enhance grid resilience, affordability, and market shifts essential for supporting the energy transition.

Also discussed at the forum will be emerging technologies in AI, grid operations, and planning.

Al Ebrahim said that a variety of discussions led by experts from GCCIA, GO15, Med-TSO, and EPRI, and covering critical topics such as grid planning, market reforms, the role of AI in grid operations, and the deployment and enhancement of grid technologies will also be held during the forum.

He added that CEOs, advisors, and government representatives from the GCC, North America, Europe, and Asia will provide unique perspectives in the course of discussions, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of strategies to enable a reliable and sustainable energy transition.

Building on the momentum of the successful Energy Storage Forums held in 2022 and 2023, this year’s forum is set to be a significant platform for advancing discussions on the future of the energy sector.

With a focus on technology, market development, regional interconnections, storage solutions, and resource adequacy for achieving a net-zero grid, the forum is poised to foster collaboration and dialogue among global energy leaders.