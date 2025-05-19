Muscat – In line with its commitment to advancing industry dialogue and fostering informed decision-making, Sohar International invites customers, investors, industry experts, and the general public to attend its upcoming Viewpoints Forum, taking place on May 22, 2025. Titled “Politics, Policy & Prices – Impact on Markets: A Walkthrough,” this edition of the Forum will provide valuable strategic insights into how global political shifts, policy changes, and economic trends influence markets.

Open to all, the event underscores Sohar International’s mission to promote inclusive dialogue and cross-sector engagement. Interested participants can register through the Sohar International corporate website or by visiting the Bank’s official social media platforms.

Headlining the session as Guest Speaker is James Ashley, Managing Director and Head of International Market Strategy and Strategic Advisory Solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Mr. Ashley brings extensive experience in global markets, macroeconomic trends, and investment strategy. His insights will help participants navigate uncertainty, manage risk, and uncover opportunities in today’s evolving financial landscape.

The discussion will be moderated by Sarah Cocker, a seasoned financial journalist and former anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box. Known for her incisive interviews and engaging style, Cocker will guide the conversation to ensure a lively, informative, and impactful session.

Through initiatives like the Viewpoints Forum, Sohar International reinforces its role as a catalyst for knowledge sharing, economic resilience, and long-term sustainability. Commenting on the upcoming event, Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “In today’s global landscape—characterized by geopolitical transformation and evolving economic complexities—clarity and strategic foresight stand as critical enablers of long-term success. Viewpoints Forum transcends conventional dialogue by empowering individuals and institutions to make informed decisions, enhance economic resilience, and contribute meaningfully to national development goals. At Sohar International, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture of knowledge and insight, recognizing that a well-informed community is instrumental to driving Oman’s sustainable growth and competitiveness on the global stage.”

As economies continue to evolve under the pressures of global change, Sohar International remains steadfast in its vision to bridge global expertise with local ambition. The Viewpoints Forum is more than an event—it is a platform for collective thinking, strategic foresight, and actionable intelligence. Join the conversation on May 22 and be part of shaping a more informed, resilient, and connected future.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com