Bahrain: Pepperstone, a leading global online trading broker, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Smart Vision Summit, a premier event focused on "Artificial Intelligence and Financial Technology in Financial Markets." The summit will take place in Bahrain on 24th and 25th September at the prestigious Crowne Plaza.

Gescard Hessen, Pepperstone's MENA Head of Sales, will be one of the featured speakers, delivering a keynote address titled "The Future of Trading in the Middle East: Technology, Transparency, and Client Empowerment." His speech will delve into the transformative changes occurring in the region's financial landscape, explaining how Bahrain is positioning itself as a key financial hub for the whole Middle East.

Hessen's presentation will be focusing on several critical trends shaping the industry, like the rise of a new generation of sophisticated retail traders, the strengthening of regulatory oversight from entities like DFSA, SCA, and CBB, and the pivotal role of technological innovation as the main driver of success in the industry. He will highlight his first-hand experience in Pepperstone’s shift from traditional platforms to advanced, mobile-first solutions that incorporate AI, APIs, and interactive features like social and copy trading.

The speech will also underscore Pepperstone's unwavering commitment to empowering traders through enhanced education, financial literacy, community building, and localized solutions tailored specifically for the Middle Eastern markets.

"The Middle East is at an exciting inflection point, with a vibrant, tech-savvy community of traders poised to lead the next wave of financial innovation," said Gescard Hessen, MENA Head of Sales at Pepperstone. "Pepperstone is dedicated to driving this vision forward. We believe that by combining transparency, advanced technology, and a steadfast commitment to client empowerment, we can help build a sustainable trading ecosystem for everyone. This region is becoming one of the world’s leading hubs in trading innovation, and we are proud to be at the forefront of that movement."

Pepperstone's participation in the Smart Vision Summit reaffirms its dedication to the growth and development of financial markets in the Middle East. The company looks forward to engaging with industry leaders, regulators, and traders to share its expertise and contribute to the region's dynamic financial future.

About Pepperstone:

Founded in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning global online forex and CFD broker, known for providing exceptional customer service and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients worldwide. Pepperstone has subsidiaries around the world and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), and the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA). The Pepperstone group of companies has clients in over 160 countries.

For more information, visit www.pepperstone.com or contact media@pepperstone.com

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.