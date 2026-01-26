Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pepperstone, a leading global online broker, today announced its participation in iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, taking place 11-12 February 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Recognised as one of the region’s most significant gatherings for the online trading industry, iFX EXPO Dubai convenes brokers, fintech providers, liquidity and payments firms, affiliates, and institutional partners from across the global trading ecosystem. Pepperstone will welcome attendees at Booth 1 in Hall 6, offering visitors an opportunity to meet the team and explore how the firm supports active traders and professional partners through technology-driven execution, trading tools, and service-led market access.

“iFX EXPO Dubai is an important meeting point for the industry, bringing together the people and ideas shaping the future of online trading across the region,” said Marc Boever, Head of Sales - EMEA at Pepperstone. “We’re looking forward to connecting with partners and traders in person, discussing how market expectations are evolving, and demonstrating how Pepperstone continues to invest in technology, service, and transparency to support clients with the trading experience they expect.”

Boever will also take part in a panel discussion on 11 February (14:40–15:10) titled “Wolves of the Web: Who’s Running the Pack in 2026?”, joining leading industry voices to explore the competitive dynamics shaping the online trading space. The session will unpack what drives sustainable growth for brokers in today’s market. From scaling platforms and reducing churn to sharpening engagement loops and converting high-value trader activity into profitability, against a backdrop where many in the industry point to the outsized impact of a relatively small segment of active traders on overall regional volume.

With a full exhibition floor, structured networking, and a busy programme of sessions and workshops, iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 is expected to provide a high-impact environment for business development, partnership-building, and practical insight-sharing across the MENA trading ecosystem.

About Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a multi-regulated forex and CFDs broker providing trading services with forex, stocks, commodities and other asset classes. The company was founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia, by a team of experienced traders with a shared commitment to improving the online trading experience. Trusted by over 400,000 traders around the globe, and regulated by ASIC, SCB, CMA, CySEC, FCA, BaFin and DFSA, the company processes an average of US$12.55bn of trades every day, becoming one of the world’s largest forex brokers and earning multiple prestigious awards from Investment Trends, Deloitte and Compare Forex Brokers.

For more information, visit https://pepperstone.com

Media Contact:

Your Mind Media

hello@yourmindmedia.com

www.yourmindmedia.com