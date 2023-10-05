Strategically located in Dubai and featuring exhibitors from 40 countries, Paperworld Middle East is a lucrative destination to reach new markets

Paperworld Middle East is the largest international show for paper, stationery, arts and crafts, office supplies and school products while Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East offers a prime opportunity for businesses to discover a diverse range of gifting products

In keeping with the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’, 80% of the products exhibited at Paperworld Middle East are sustainable

Dubai, UAE: The largest global sourcing platform for the paper, stationery, office supplies and art & craft industry, Paperworld Middle East and its co-located show Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21-23 November 2023. Building on record attendance numbers in 2022, both events are larger than ever for 2023, growing 50% from last year and featuring more than 450 exhibitors from over 40 countries - the highest number of participating countries showcased at the event to date.

Paperworld Middle East is now in its 12th year and has become firmly established as the pinnacle international destination for distributors, retailers, wholesalers and franchise owners in the paper and stationery sector. Combined with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, last year’s edition of Paperworld Middle East welcomed over 9,000 visitors, with 42% of attendees travelling from international markets.

“Paperworld ME is the fastest-growing show of its kind in the world and this year we expect to welcome more than 10,000 industry professionals as they seek to take advantage of Dubai’s central strategic location,” said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East.

He added: “The event showcases thousands of brands and caters to the wide-ranging needs of buyers. Perfectly timed during the prime buying cycle, Paperworld Middle East sets the ecosystem for the international paper trade in the region.”

Now in its third edition, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East focuses on corporate gifting and complements the profile of Paperworld Middle East with four product segments including: lifestyle, gift giving, leather finished goods and baby and kids. Exhibitors from 20 countries will be showcased at the event, providing ample opportunity for businesses to diversify their product offerings and stock their inventory for the season of giving and sharing ahead.

According to MarketWatch, the corporate gift market in 2022 was valued at $261,408.0 million internationally and is forecast to reach $425,763.0 million by 2028. Looking more closely at the UAE, the online gifting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% by 2028.

Commenting on the factors driving demand for corporate gifting, Akbar said: “Companies often use corporate gifting as a gesture to show their appreciation to employees. This can help to motivate and retain their workforce. It can also be an effective strategy for helping businesses to reach new customers. Interestingly, social media has also offered a new opportunity for corporate gifting as recipients are often keen to post online about the gifts they have received.”

The Paperworld Middle East Awards will take place for the first time ever this year, celebrating excellence and innovation in the stationery, office supplies and paper product industry. Outstanding products that deliver creativity, functionality and sustainability will be selected by an expert panel of judges, with winners announced at a special event during the three-day exhibition.

Fascinating discussions from renowned speakers and thought leaders will be on the agenda at The Hub Forum, where attendees can learn how E-commerce, digital and sustainable trends are shaping the future of the paper, stationery, office supply and gift sectors. In addition, key decision makers can take advantage of The Premium Club, an exclusive networking programme designed to foster meaningful connections and enhance the purchasing process.

Sustainability will be a common thread throughout Paperworld Middle East and a dedicated Project Sustainability zone will return this year displaying sustainable items from across the show. While promoting the importance of adopting eco-conscious practices, Project Sustainability also enables attendees to explore products that align with their sustainability strategies.

