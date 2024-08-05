Orange Jordan sponsored the Digital Technology & Smart Apps Exhibition (SMARTECH) which took place at the Jordan Center for International Exhibitions (JIEC) in Mecca Mall under the patronage of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. Inaugurated by His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the four-day exhibition enabled thousands of visitors interested in technology, to get to know the most prominent startup companies in Jordan and the region, enrich their digital experience and knowledge, and take a closer look at the world of smart applications and their increasing role in our lives enabling us to have a holistic digital experience.



Orange engaged with customers and visitors through its special booth where it shed light on its digital offerings including Fiber, 5G, Smart Life solutions, jood application, and the financial features and services available on Orange Money wallet.



The company showcased its entrepreneurial support and contributions, which are being offered under the umbrella of BIG by Orange, in its second booth. It served as a platform for entrepreneurs, coming from all over Jordan, to introduce their products to the public and engage with their audience embodying “Orange is here” not only as a slogan but as concrete actions and strategy.

Participating startups in the booth included Techcare, MUSAAD AI, Kaleela, CO-DE, Jusoor Labs, and Balador.

Orange Jordan highlighted the importance of interacting with subscribers, users and customers in various events as an important pillar to understand market trends and customers’ needs and thus excel in fulfilling them.

It is worth mentioning that the exhibition formed an umbrella for more than 20 areas within the communications and technology sector, including consumer electronics, computers, smartphones, information technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, communications, media, social media, e-commerce and others.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.



Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.



Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.



To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.



About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.



Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).



For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.



Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.