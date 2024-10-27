Saudi Tennis Federation aiming to inspire next generation of tennis talents bringing 1 million into the sport by 2030

With just dates remaining, secure tickets to the historic event at webook.com

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The stars of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) are gearing up for a historic finish to the 2024 season, with just one week to go until the WTA Finals Riyadh begin in the capital.

The Hologic WTA tour’s flagship event will set the stage for a new era of women’s tennis as the first ever professional women’s tennis tournament to take place in Saudi Arabia.

With the move to Saudi Arabia as part of a three-year agreement between the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) and the WTA, the tournament serves as a key pillar in STF’s aim to inspire 1 million into tennis by 2030.

With the event set to kick off in just one week’s time, here’s everything to look forward to at the WTA Finals in Riyadh:

Be a part of history in the first professional women’s tennis event in Saudi Arabia

Following the announcement earlier this year, the WTA arrives in Saudi Arabia for the first time in its history, with the WTA Finals Riyadh representing the first ever professional women’s tennis tournament to take place in the Kingdom.

Witness the world’s best female players battling for top spot

The tournament is set to bring enticing contests across the draw, including WTA World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 2024 French Open Champion Iga Swiatek and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff all eyeing the season-ending crown in Riyadh.

With 24 players in action in Riyadh, the Doubles draw featuring the Top 8 Doubles pairs from the 2024 season will also see incredible matchups at the WTA Finals Riyadh. Among the doubles draw, Paris 2024 Olympic champion duo Jasine Paolini and Sara Errani will be aiming to finish the year on a high in Saudi Arabia.

Meet the legends of Women’s Tennis from all eras

With the Finals arriving in the Middle East for the first time, fans can expect a star-studded show in the capital. Tennis royalty including 2021 WTA Finals champion Garbine Muguruza, WTA Community Ambassador Judy Murray, Ons Jabeur, Martina Hingis, and WTA founder Billie Jean King are set to head to Riyadh alongside the world’s best in November.

Catch the week-long tournament in the heart of the capital

Running from 2 to 9 November, fans can look forward to an incredible week of tennis in Riyadh at King Saud University Stadium, with tickets for the full week of action now on sale at webook.com.

The WTA’s season-ending finals serve as the latest addition to Saudi Arabia’s legacy as a global sporting hub, with the Kingdom hosting over 100 international events since 2018. As the first ever professional women’s tennis event, the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh will begin a new chapter for tennis in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

For information on how to attend this year’s WTA Finals in Riyadh, please visit: https://webook.com/en/events/wta-finals-tickets.

About the WTA:

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing over 80 nations, all competing to earn PIF WTA Rankings points and prestigious tournament titles.

The Hologic WTA Tour is comprised of over 70 events and four Grand Slams, spanning 30 countries and regions across six continents with a global audience of more than 1 billion. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.