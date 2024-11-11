Muscat, Oman: Leaders from over 40 sovereign wealth funds, representing trillions of dollars in assets, convened in Muscat last week for the 16th Annual Meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF). The event, organised by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) with Ominvest as the Event Hosting Partner, focused on navigating disruption and building resilient investment strategies for sustainable growth.

Themed ‘Embracing Disruption and Searching for Resilient Futures,’ the exclusive event featured insightful keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and engaging networking opportunities. Attendees included global financial leaders managing over US$ 8 trillion in assets, along with influential figures such as Elon Musk, who emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in finance, urging investors to embrace innovation while managing associated risks.

Abdulaziz Al Balushi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ominvest, commented, “Partnering with OIA to host the IFSWF Annual Meeting in Oman has been a remarkable opportunity for us to connect with global investors. This engagement directly supports Oman Vision 2040 by attracting foreign direct investment, promoting economic diversification and strengthening Oman’s presence on the international financial stage. The themes explored at the event resonate deeply with our strategic priorities as we are committed to create sustainable value and positive impact on our community as we grow our business. We believe this initiative will shape the future of investment in Oman and beyond.”

As part of the event’s activities, Ominvest’s Chief Investment Officer, Wadhah Al Adawi, participated in a key panel discussion titled ‘Is Traditional Asset Allocation Broken?’. The panel addressed some of the most pressing challenges faced by institutional investors today, including geopolitical tensions, inflation, and rising interest rates. Al Adawi emphasized the need for investors to diversify into alternative assets, adopt a long-term perspective. It also explored how investors must rethink traditional asset allocation strategies and adopt new approaches, including leveraging advanced technologies to optimise portfolios for sustainable growth.

The event served as a platform for Oman to highlight its unique investment advantages, attracting global attention to the country’s efforts toward economic diversification. Moreover, the discussions held and partnerships formed at the event have laid a strong foundation for future collaboration among sovereign wealth funds, paving the way for long-term value creation across regions.

