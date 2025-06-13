Riyadh: Asas Makeen Real Estate Development and Investment Company is scheduled to commence listing its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Asas Makeen will float 1 million shares, accounting for 10% of its share capital, under the symbol 9640, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the company’s Nomu listing in January.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

