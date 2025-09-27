The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Supervisory Team for the Promotion of Omani Products “OPEX”, concluded its participation in the 59th edition of Marmomac International Exhibition held in Verona, Italy, amid wide interest in Omani marble, reflecting the sector’s strong international competitiveness.

Noor Al Rawahi, Head of Marketing Section at Madayn, highlighted that preliminary results from the pavilion’s participation at Marmomac 2025 indicate commercial orders from Omani companies worth over USD 7 million, with more than 80 potential contracts. These include export contracts for Omani marble to be supplied to major projects across the European and international markets.

She further noted that the pavilion welcomed investors and business owners seeking to expand their projects, many of whom expressed keen interest in localising their operations in the Sultanate of Oman, particularly within Madayn’s industrial cities. This interest is attributed to the Sultanate’s strategic location, the incentives and services offered to investors, and the integrated business environment that supports the establishment of diverse industrial projects.

On his part, Mahmoud Al Yazidi, Head of Export Promotion Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, affirmed that global stone markets are witnessing steady growth, with demand for marble products rising in parallel. He underlined that participation in international exhibitions such as Marmomac provides a vital platform to showcase Omani products, expand non-oil exports, and strengthen the Sultanate’s presence in global markets.

Al Yazidi pointed out that Omani companies exhibiting under the Sultanate’s pavilion reported a highly successful participation this year, achieving notable results in promoting their products internationally, concluding direct export agreements, and securing promising future business opportunities. Al Yazidi also stressed that such platforms open the door for knowledge exchange and enable Omani businesses to benefit from the latest technologies shaping the global stone and marble industry.

Saif Al Mahrouqi, Geologist at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, noted that Oman’s participation aimed to promote the country’s attractive investment prospects in the minerals sector. The Ministry highlighted the opportunities in marble deposits and mining concessions across various mineral resources. “Through this participation, we aimed at attracting foreign investors, expanding strategic partnerships, and enhancing the mining sector’s contribution to the national economy, in line with Oman Vision 2040,” he added.

Global Presence

The CEOs and marketing officials from participating Omani companies highlighted the importance of taking part in international platforms such as Marmomac and the concrete benefits these opportunities deliver. Hussein Al Ajmi, CEO of Al Ajmi Marble, highlighted that the exhibition provided a unique platform to strengthen the Omani brand, establish commercial agreements in new markets such as South and North America, Australia and New Zealand, and connect with international companies. “The event allowed us to showcase Omani marble’s distinct identity, explore current and future market trends in colours, dimensions, and modern applications, and learn about the latest technologies in marble and granite processing,” he added.

Mahdi Al Maamari, Marketing and Export Director at Al Hilal Marble, emphasised that the Omani marble is exported to more than 57 countries across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa, reflecting its strong position in the global market. He noted that high quality, competitive pricing, and active promotion by relevant authorities have contributed to the increased demand. “Our participation allows us to showcase advanced products, adopt the latest processing technologies, expand global partnerships, and enter new export markets such as Spain, Brazil, Romania, and the United States, strengthening Oman’s position in the global marble industry,” Al Maamari pointed out.

Abdulrahman Al Roshdi, Marketing Manager at Al Asriyah Marble, commented: “Our focus at the exhibition is on brand promotion rather than direct sales. Through Marmomac, we gained invaluable experience in market trends and built networks with international clients. This year, we aimed at highlighting and expanding our Moon Grey marble’s presence as a globally competitive Omani product, while attracting strategic partnerships and reinforcing our reputation for high-quality marble.”

Ahmed Al Shanfari, Board Member of Al Shanfari Marble, noted that the participation at Marmomac, in coordination with Madayn, presented an excellent opportunity to further showcase the quality and distinctiveness of Omani marble. He added that the event allowed the participants to explore the latest global innovations from companies worldwide in the manufacturing of machinery, equipment, and spare parts required by marble factories and quarries in Oman.

Mohamed Thaqib, Head of Export at Al Nasr Marble, commented that the exhibition offered a platform to present the beauty and quality of Omani marble to an international audience, strengthen brand presence, engage directly with industry leaders, designers, and buyers, and expand into new markets while highlighting innovation and sustainability in our products.

Zaid Al Atoum, Project Manager at Muscat Leading Marble, emphasised that Marmomac 2025 in Verona presents the world’s leading natural stone event. The company’s participation highlights Omani marble as a premium choice for interior and exterior projects, showcasing its unique quality, colours, and natural patterns that reflect Oman’s rich heritage. The exhibition also supports the company’s efforts to expand its global presence and promote Omani stone as a preferred option for elegance, durability, and distinction.

It is worthwhile to note that the Supervisory Team for the Promotion of Omani Products “OPEX”, represented by Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the SMEs Development Authority (Riyada), aims through this participation to diversify export channels, expand the global footprint of Omani products, and support Omani companies, including the SMEs, in accessing new markets and inking international business partnerships.