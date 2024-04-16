Muscat: The dates and agenda for Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2024 were announced at an exclusive press conference. OSW will be hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MoEM) as the Host Ministry, and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) as the Host Organisation, and will take place from 28 April to 2 May, 2024, at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) with this year’s theme ‘Sustainable living in a circular society’.



Organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organising Company), OSW aims to illuminate the transformative journey of energy, power, water, waste management, future mobility, environment, and society. Emphasizing the nation's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), the event will underscore Oman's efforts towards achieving Oman Vision 2040 and Net Zero 2050.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ali Al Rajhi, Director General for Planning and Studies, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, commented, “We acknowledge the significance of organising an event of national importance.



Oman Sustainability Week 2024 is spreading awareness about the importance of adopting sustainability practises, both in daily life and at the operational level of businesses, given the long-term impact they exert.



OSW represents more than just a series of events, it acts as a catalyst for meaningful change and knowledge exchange. Through this platform, we aspire to foster an exchange of expertise and ideas that will serve to inspire tangible actions toward sustainability objectives, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Furthermore, by facilitating collaborations among diverse stakeholders, we aim to steer industries towards integrating sustainable practices into their operational ethos, thereby contributing to the long-term socio-economic progress of our nation.”



Addressing the gathering, Mr. Mustafa Al Balushi. VP Continuous Improvement, Planning & Performance/ Acting Communications OQ, said, “OQ's participation as a strategic sponsor for Oman Sustainability Week reaffirms its commitment to enhancing national efforts aimed at achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and the National Carbon Neutrality Program 2050 under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. OQ will present prominent initiatives accomplished over the past years, led by the OQ Green Initiative aiming to achieve national goals by increasing green areas through participation in planting ten million trees in the Sultanate of Oman. Regarding governance OQ will review the latest achievements, financial data, and initiatives related to governance and institutional structure. Additionally we will showcase the added local value of small and medium enterprises, emphasizing their importance in sustaining the state's financial resources.”



Renowned for its compelling impact, OSW will feature sponsorships from industry stakeholders, including ASYAD Group, be’ah, bp, Oman LNG, OQ, Oman Shell, and PDO as Strategic Partners, Hydrom as Green Hydrogen Partner, OQ8, OQGN, and Oxy as Platinum Sponsors, Averda and Veolia as Gold Sponsors, SLB and Sohar Aluminium as Silver Sponsors NAMA Group and Saud Bahwan Group as Bronze Sponsors, Omantel as the Technology Partner, Petrofac as OSW Talks Sponsor and Sohar International as Sustainable Finance Sponsor.



OSW is poised to serve as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation, bringing together stakeholders from across the spectrum to explore viable solutions and promote a green, circular economy. By convening policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and thought leaders, OSW seeks to foster a culture of collective responsibility, and catalyse the adoption of sustainable practices across all sectors, thereby fostering economic resilience and social progress. Furthermore, through various activities, conferences, and programmes, OSW facilitates the exchange of international and local expertise and investment opportunities, providing an unparalleled platform for discovering the latest solutions in sustainable development.



The much-anticipated OSW Expo will take place from 29 April to 1 May, serving as a hub for knowledge sharing and networking. This year’s event will showcase the participation of over 120 exhibiting companies from six countries, and attract over 12,000 attendees. Furthermore, the event will feature a distinguished line-up of over 100 conference speakers and 500 delegates, ensuring robust discourse and impactful engagement.



The International Sustainability Resources & Technology Conference (ISRTC), is scheduled for 29 and 30 April. Co-organised by the Oman Environmental Services Holding Company S.A.O.C - be’ah, and programmed by Economist Impact, ISRTC will offer a premier platform for industry experts and stakeholders to convene. Concurrently, the OSW Talks, from 29 April to 1 May, will feature free-to-attend CPD-accredited sessions aimed at uniting professionals and businesses. Sponsored by Petrofac, these sessions will delve into best practices, innovations, and technologies, driving the transition towards net zero carbon emissions and a sustainable future. Also, this year the Global CCS Institute will organise the 2024 MEA CCS Forum at OSW which aims to drive CCS conversations forward, ensuring policy, industry and academic stakeholders in Oman – along with the general public – have the opportunity to participate in relevant CCS discussions.

The week will commence with the OSW Awards on April 28, co-organised by be'ah, and the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) as the Sustainability Specialist. These awards will recognise organisations in Oman for their achievements in sustainability and corporate responsibility. This year, alongside the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) categories, a new category, Eco-Mobility, has been introduced, by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT)

The newest addition to the comprehensive line-up of events is OSW Future Mobility supported by MTCIT, which aims to establish itself as Oman's leading future mobility platform, showcasing cutting-edge concepts, solutions, technologies, and innovations in clean mobility. Additionally, the OSW C-level round table will be held on April 29, gathering senior government officials, C-level industry executives and policymakers to explore new ideas and means that the public and private sector can join hands in pursuit of near-terms national objectives. The round table will be facilitated by Ernst & Young (EY).



Another significant aspect of the event is the showcase of critical initiatives by the Strategic Partners from 29 April to 1 May. These initiatives include Shell NXplorers, Shell Nawafidh the PDO Renewable Energy Awards, and the OQ8 Empowering Future Leaders programme. OSW will conclude with the OSW Site Visits on May 2, providing attendees with a chance to experience first-hand, the projects leading the charge for sustainability across the Sultanate.



The week-long series of events that forms OSW endeavours to optimise collaboration for a more unified strategy, while instilling the ethos of sustainable living among both the business community and individuals.



Through its offerings, OSW is set to deliver not only inspiration and knowledge but also practical tools, empowering all to actively contribute to a more environmentally conscious and promising future.