Muscat: The Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) proudly hosted the Muscat Global Knowledge Dialogue and the International Science Council (ISC) Third General Assembly, marking the first major international event of the year at Oman’s premier venue.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Special Representative of His Majesty, the event brought together 415 scientists, policymakers, funders, and educators from 132 countries, and showcased Oman’s growing role as a hub for global dialogue.

The gathering concluded with the adoption of the Muscat Declaration, advocating for equitable access to knowledge, transformative science systems, and stronger global collaboration.

The ISC and the Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation of Oman also signed a letter of intent to establish a Regional Focal Point in Muscat to strengthen cooperation on science, technology and innovation within and beyond the region. This landmark gathering sets the stage for a vibrant 2025 calendar, with several high-profile events on the horizon for the OCEC.

The forum aimed to bridge dialogue across sectors, fostering collaboration to advance science and inspire impactful discussions. Dr. Salvatore Aricò, CEO of the ISC, praised OCEC for its exceptional facilities and seamless organisation, stating that they "created an ideal environment conducive to meaningful exchanges among scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and experts."

Fuad Musafir, Director of Sales at OCEC, added: “Our venue is purpose-built to host international events like the Muscat Global Knowledge Dialogue and the ISC General Assembly. We are set to welcome more international events this year, building Oman’s visibility as a key business events destination. With a fully booked calendar, 2025 is shaping up to be one of OCEC’s most successful years yet.”

The ISC General Assembly marks the start of a dynamic year for OCEC, which is set to host a series of high-profile events in 2025. Notably, OCEC and Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority have secured the bid for the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Annual General Meeting in October. The venue will also welcome the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ International Hydro Fracture Technology Conference (SPE IHFTC) hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in September, followed by the 8th IATIS International Conference in December.

As Oman continues to position itself as a destination for impactful global events, the OCEC remains at the forefront, offering unparalleled facilities and experiences for delegates from around the world.