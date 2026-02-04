‘Oasis Boulevard’ event kicked off at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat – the technology arm of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” – under the auspices of HE Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

The event comes as part of Madayn’s ongoing efforts under its social responsibility framework to engage communities surrounding its industrial cities and integrate them into the economic ecosystem, in a manner that supports the business environment and investment activity in the Sultanate of Oman. Running from February 3 to 14, the event is a result of a strategic partnership between Madayn and several key investing companies at KOM, including Oman Broadband Company, Oman Data Park, Tabreed Oman, and Infoline.

Khalid Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at Madayn, stated: “Oasis Boulevard is a first-of-its-kind initiative across Madayn’s industrial cities that features over 40 SMEs in the food and beverage sector, alongside a diverse range of entertainment, cultural, and sport activities for the whole family.”

Al Salehi added that the event also features accompanying activities highlighting success stories of existing projects at KOM, as well as available investment opportunities, and hence contributing to raising community awareness of the role played by the industrial cities and technology zones in supporting sustainable economic development.

“Oasis Boulevard aims to introduce Knowledge Oasis Muscat and the companies and institutions operating within it, while showcasing its national objectives in supporting digital transformation, encouraging entrepreneurship, and enhancing an innovation-driven environment. The event also aims to open new consumer segments for the SMEs holding the Entrepreneurship Card (Riyada),” he stated.

Al Salehi also emphasised that the event reflects a successful public-private partnership model that contributes to achieving national objectives and highlights Madayn’s commitment to supporting initiatives that connect investment with society, while reinforcing Knowledge Oasis Muscat’s position as a leading destination for local and international companies.

‘Oasis Boulevard’ serves as an interactive platform that brings together business and entertainment, offering visitors an integrated experience that reflects the rapid development taking place in the fields of innovation, technology, and investment. The event also highlights Madayn’s role in creating an attractive investment environment across various sectors, particularly the ICT sector, in alignment with Knowledge Oasis Muscat’s vision and objectives to attract and localise quality investments, support innovation, and advance knowledge-based economy in the Sultanate.