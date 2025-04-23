Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) participated in the Ministry of Interior’s “Public Relations Forum,” an event dedicated to promoting a culture of social and institutional responsibility. The forum underscored the pivotal role of public relations in strengthening collaboration between institutions and the wider community.

His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, joined the opening panel discussion titled “Positive Engagement with the Public: A Key to Excellence in Public Relations,” alongside prominent public relations experts and communication professionals.

During his remarks, His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse commended the Ministry of Interior for organizing national forums that reinforce the values of social responsibility and foster stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors in service of the community. He emphasized the NHRI’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships with national institutions to raise awareness around social responsibility as a foundational element in the promotion and protection of human rights.

He also highlighted key NHRI initiatives, including the “Know Your Rights” campaign and the launch of its “human rights media” concept, an approach aimed at building a culture grounded in rights through focused community outreach and public awareness efforts.

His Excellency further underscored the importance of developing innovative communication strategies to enhance the role of public relations in advancing social responsibility and contributing to the UAE’s broader development vision.

The NHRI’s participation in the forum reflects its continued efforts to collaborate with national entities and reinforce a culture of human rights at both the federal and local levels.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.