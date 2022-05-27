This first of its kind pop culture festival celebrates all the latest technologies in blockchain gaming and tech, esports, NFTs, Web3, art, entertainment and more.

DUBAI, UAE: NFT Tickets are now on sale for the first instalment of Metacon powered by Gala, a one-of-a-kind ‘metaverse into reality’ pop culture convention set to take place on 28th and 29th May at The Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. Each ticket comes with a Metacon One NFT Token giving visitors an always-on access to exclusive NFT drops, satellite events, networking sessions and more at Metacon and beyond. Tickets are on sale from AED100 at metaconglobal.com.

Celebrating the latest technologies in blockchain gaming and tech, eSports, NFTs, Web3, art, music, entertainment and more, Metacon will be transforming its four zones, MetaStage, MetaConnect, MetaArena and MetaSpaces, into quadrants of action and edutainment. Expect the MetaStage to host sessions and thought-provoking panel discussions tackling the most trending topics in the metaverse, and MetaConnect to feature more intimate workshops focused on practical and useful tips on kick-starting one’s blockchain journey. Those looking to network directly with trailblazing entities and personalities can get up close and personal with them in an entire exhibition zone at MetaSpaces while the MetaArena will be dedicated to top eSports and blockchain gaming showcases.

Across two days, the MetaStage will be graced by speakers like Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council and the CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre; and President of Blockchain at Gala Games, Jason Brink. Other subjects that will be further dissected include Metaverse Real Estate versus Traditional Real Estate by Damac Properties, Ethereum Towers and Master Ventures; the Metaverse and how it can save our climate crisis; Play-to-Earn: The Future of Gaming; the Evolution of NFTs; Animation and Movies in Web3; The Future of Music; and more.

Another exciting element to look forward to is the Metavator Challenge, a unique pitch competition and the first of its kind platform for innovators in the metaverse, NFT, gaming and web3. The Metavator challenge is organised by One&Only with the support of Dubai Youth Council. Prizes include AED 75,000 Cash, NFTs, mentorship support, investor connect and more. Entries are open for tech startups and university students and interested participants can now register via metaconglobal.com.

Metacon is also the perfect platform for blockchain beginners. With workshops at MetaConnect like Metaverse 101: An Introduction to the Metaverse, The Importance of Discord, Creating and Minting NFTs, How to move your business into the Metaverse, How to trade NFTs on key platforms and How to move your Business into the Metaverse, one would surely come out equipped and confident in embarking on his/her own quest into the metaverse.

With the support of the Emirates Esports Federation, the MetaArena stage will see eight international guilds competing in the first ever block chain, multi game esports tournament featuring titles such as Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena and Spider Tank with a total of USD50,000 cash prize pool. Other gaming titles include Fight Legends, Medabots and Swift Blowout which will have mini, community tournaments running on the MetaArena.

Finally, MetaSpaces will be featuring the biggest blockchain-based games like FOTA, Medabots, Town Star and Spider Tanks, to name a few; the NFT Artists Alley, sponsored by Rakuza NFT Marketplace who will be bringing the first Manga and Anime NFT project that will be whitelisted and available exclusively at Metacon; the BAPES Lounge, the central hub and networking area at Metacon where entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs can network and learn more about how to utilise and leverage blockchain technologies; and an NFT Gallery curated by Ethereal Collective, who will be bringing artwork and collections from high level artists including Etherium Towers and World of Women, a bluechip NFT.

Organised by OnChain Events, Metacon is the brainchild of two like-minded, passionate and visionary geeks and trailblazers, Abdelrahman Mohamed, one of the UAE’s eSports pioneers who currently sits on the advisory board for the Emirates eSports Federation and Kyle Chasse, a cryptocurrency industry veteran and technology entrepreneur. The mission is to create an accessible event where pop culture in its latest formats in the metaverse can be celebrated and consumed by anyone regardless of the breadth and depth of their blockchain journey.

Metacon is also co-organised by Domain Entertainment, a pop culture consultancy firm created by the co-founders of numerous community focused events including the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) and ANI:ME among others. “We now see ourselves at the exact spot when we first came together in 2010, at a time when pop culture was only consumed by a small eager community that was excited to discover, learn and grow together. A lot of heart and hard work went into building events into well-loved IPs in the region, and we hope to create the same love for the metaverse through Metacon. It’s a burgeoning industry and we invite you to be part of this movement,” says Somaya Soeryadiredja, Managing Partner of Domain Entertainment

Tickets for MetaCon are now available via metaconglobal.com, with every ticket giving the buyer the opportunity to mint it and turn into an NFT! Categories include WAGMI for a day pass and FOMO for a weekend pass, both inclusive of Metacon One NFT Token giving visitors an always-on access to future NFT drops, exclusive events, networking sessions, online sessions and more at Metacon and beyond. ALPHA, the collectors ticket and the highest ticket category, will also be sold in limited quantity and includes weekend access to the show, all the perks of the Metacon One NFT Token plus a mystery box of NFTs with a collection of NFTs from Metacon Edition One partners and participating projects.

WAGMI | 1 Day General Admission AED 100 WAGMI | 1 Day General Admission buying at the door AED 150 FOMO | 2 Day General Admission AED 150 FOMO| 2 Day General Admission buying at the door AED 200 ALPHA | Collectors Ticket (2 Day) AED 500 ALPHA | Collectors Ticket (2 Day) buying at the door AED 750

About Metacon powered by Gala

Metacon powered by Gala, a one-of-a-kind ‘metaverse into reality’ pop culture convention celebrating the latest technologies in blockchain gaming and tech, esports, NFTs, Web3 and more, is set to take place on the 28th and 29th May at The Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. The event brings together creators, collectors, investors, experts and enthusiasts – all under one roof in a first-of-its-kind consumer festival in the region that features different segments of pop culture in the metaverse. Its four pillars of Gaming and Technology, Art, Esports and Music and Entertainment can be explored across four zones including the MetaStage, MetaConnect, MetaArena and MetaSpaces.

About Gala

In the rapidly-growing world of blockchain tech, Gala has positioned itself to be the undisputed global leaders of Web3 entertainment. By bringing a professional quality AAA gaming experience together with true player ownership and a robust Ecosystem based on rewards, Gala Games is creating the most rewarding entertainment economy the world has ever known. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer (co-founder of Zynga) and Wright Thurston, one of the earliest pioneers of crypto mining. With two live games and well over a dozen Web3 games in development, Gala Games expects continued growth as they set the new standard for Web3 games. Additionally, Gala recently launched its world of Web3 Music, Gala Music, to empower and uplift artists and fans, sharing rewards and making it possible for new emerging artists to be discovered and make a living on their own terms. Gala Music has already teamed up with Snoop Dogg, Kings of Leon, Steve Aoki and several other well-known artists, many of whom plan to release multiple NFT albums in the Gala Music Ecosystem. The future of Web3 entertainment is here, and it is Gala.

Spider Tanks

Spider Tanks is the first ever world class Web3 esport with professional gamer appeal. Created by GAMEDIA and brought to you by Gala Games, Spider Tanks is a 3-on-3 tank brawler in which players can truly own their garage by collecting Tanks, Weapons, Bodies and more, then taking them into battle. Owners can earn rewards in a variety of ways, which are distributed as SILK, the official earning reward cryptocurrency of Spider Tanks. Stop by the Gala Games booth to give it a try, and good luck on the battlefield!

Town Star

Town Star is Gala’s flagship game, built by some of the same people who created Farmville 2 and Words with Friends. By combining the farming and building simulator genre that is beloved in gaming worldwide with the real player ownership and rewards offered by Web3 integration, Gala has created a lively and competitive economy built around player rewards. By owning in-game NFTs, Town Star players can take advantage of valuable in-game boosts, while also earning daily rewards in TOWN, the official cryptocurrency of Town Star. In May 2022 alone, Town Star distributed more than $2 million in rewards to a total of thousands of active players.